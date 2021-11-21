Draws for the Elite 16 Round of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) were conducted on Saturday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The 16 teams were divided into four groups of four each with eight teams set to compete in Division West and another eight teams will do battle in Division East.

Three teams entered the Elite 16 Round as wild cards and these are Cobra Sport (South Sudan), ASPAC (Benin), and Matero Magic (Zambia).

Ugandan champions City Oilers were drawn in Group H2 alongside Kenyan side Ulinzi Warriors, and Ferroviario de Beira of Mozambique, and wild card entrant Cobra Sport of South Sudan.

The teams will battle for six slots to the final tournament as the other six slots went to the champions of Angola, Egypt, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

City Oilers thus need to finish among the top three in Division East in order to compete in the final tournament next year.

It should be noted that City Oilers fell short of making the final tournament of the inaugural season after back-to-back losses to the Patriots (of Rwanda) at the semifinals and Ferroviario de Maputo (of Mozambique) in the third-place playoff.

The Draw Results

Group G1

F.A.P (Cameroon)

A.S Police (Mali)

S.O.A (Cote d’Ivoire)

ASPAC (Benin)

Group G2

Association Sportive Sale (Morocco)

SLAC (Guinea)

A.S Nigelec (Niger)

Espoir Fukashi (DR Congo)

Group H1

Cape Town Tigers (South Africa)

New Stars (Burundi)

Kurasini Heats (Tanzania)

Matero Magic (Zambia)

Group H2