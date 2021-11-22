Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group):

Monday, November 22, 2021 Results:

Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-3 Gomba

Other Results:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Ssingo staged a gallant fight to share the spoils with a ten man Kyadondo during a 2-all draw in a Masengere group contest of the 2021 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Kenneth Kimera struck a brace in the opening half for Kyadondo whilst both of Ssingo’s goals were netted by Mike Kayongo.

Kyadondo players celebrate one of their two goals

Kimera opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick past goalkeeper Francis Kasumba as early as the 6th minute of the game.

Kasumba had fouled Isaac Ssenyunja just outside the goal area, a foul that earned him a booking from the day’s referee.

The joy was short live with the equalizer from Mike Kayongo in the 9th minute.

Kimera restored the lead for Kyadondo on the half hour mark and established a 2-1 lead by the half time break.

Kyadondo players during the pre-match customs

Ssingo team during the pre-match customs

Ssingo technical bench led by head coach Emmy Kisakye introduced industrious winger Eddie Bulwanyi for Timothy Ssenfuma in the 63rd minute.

Meanwhile, Kyadondo brought on teenager Marvin Muyombo for Kibumba Kasirye.

Bulwanyi beat Kyadondo left back Christopher Tebandeke and laid the ball for a well-positioned Kayongo to tap home the equalizer with 13 minutes to play.

Kyadondo defender Fred Ntambi was red carded following a second bookable offence in the 86th minute.

Two-all the game ended as Kyadondo reclaimed the summit spot.

In the second game on Monday, Gomba overcame Kabula 3-1.

The games take a two day break and will return on Thursday with another double header.

Kyadondo XI Vs Ssingo

Team Line Ups:

Kyadondo XI: Enock Kibuka (G.K, 1), Yuda Ddumba (2), Christopher Tebandeke (3), Patrick Oyeet (14), Fred Ntambi (5), Kibumba Kasirye (13), Henry Wamala (7), George Kizza (10), Kenneth Kimera (9), Isaac Ssenyunja (16), Peter Kiggundu (8)

Subs: Sadat Mulindwa (12), Timothy Musingo (17), Aldrine Kambale (6), Marvin Muyombo (11), Bosa Kamada (4)

Team officials:

Head coach : Anthony Ssekitto

: Anthony Ssekitto Assistant coach : Tom Nsereko

: Tom Nsereko Doctor: Herman Mukalazi

Ssingo XI Vs Kyadondo

Ssingo XI: Francis Kasumba (G.K, 17), Ibra Senkungu (2, Captain), Jackson Sembatya (3), Shafik Ssesanga (4), Cyrus Mukalazi (11), Livingstone Mbiggo (16), Joseph Sewali (14), Mike Kayondo (8), Lauren Lubwama (9), Timothy Senfuma (10), Bright Adowa (7)

Subs: Lawrence Lubanga (1, G.K), Moses Mukisa (5), Fahad Nsuki (12), Joseph Kanaabi (13), Eddy Bulwanyi (15)

Team officials:

Head coach : Emmy Immanuel Kisakye

: Emmy Immanuel Kisakye Assistant coach : Joshua Tamale

: Joshua Tamale Goalkeeping Coach : Micheal Sekubumba

: Micheal Sekubumba Team manager: Tonny Mukasa

Match officials:

Center Referee: Richard Kimbowa

Richard Kimbowa Assistant Referee 1 : Brianson Musisi

: Brianson Musisi Assistant Referee 2 : Samuel Mbabali

: Samuel Mbabali Fourth official: Alex Wasswa

Kyadondo captain Enock Kibuka (goalkeeper) and Ssingo skipper