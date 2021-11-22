Management of Admin Football Club continues to strengthen their side ahead of the 2021-2022 Eastern regional league.

The Tororo based entity has signed holding midfielder William “Ninja” Okello.

Okello was recruited from Police Young and penned a year-long deal.

Admin also signed midfielder-cum-forward Cosia Waiswa from Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) on a year-long tenure.

The arrival of Waiswa further beefs up the side that also recently signed three players from Gulu City Football Club.

These are; forward Geofrey Akena, midfielder Sadam Opiyo and winger-cum-forward Erick Ayella.

Admin had also managed to re-capture their former workaholic midfielder Isaac Mweru Doka.

All these players will be used for the upcoming season which is ear-marked to kick off late 2021.

The development comes at a time when the club executive passed their annual budget of 90,650,000/= for the upcoming season.

Admin Football Club adminisrators

According to the club president Eng. Henry Eridad Owor, the club budget has different portions.

A lion’s share will go to the players’ monthly wages (35,000,000). The others are; technical staff facilitations (10,000,000), match allowances (13,420,000), training allowances (3,960,000), feeding and accommodation (10,000,000), security and field preparation (1,500,000), transportation (1,650,000), kits and field equipment (4,000,000), Uganda Cup (3,000,000), registration fee (400,000), support staff and officials (2,220,000), medication and medical equipment (2,000,000), refreshments (1,000,000) as well as the miscelleaous (2,500,000).

The club account name is Admin Football Club, under Absa bank (Gulu branch) on the account 6007153641.

Meanwhile, Admin defeated North Eastern side Sansiro 2-1. Zanun Mungoya and Akena notched the goals, all in the second half.

On Wednesday, Admin will battle Gadaffi in yet another build up before taking on Nabiganda at the Nabiganda play ground on Friday, 26th November 2021.

Admin Friendly Matches: