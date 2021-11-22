Joshua Cheptegei will another shot at winning the prestigious World Athlete of the Year.

After voting (that included fans) which ended on November 6, the Ugandan long-distance runner made it to the shortlist as announced by World Athletics on Monday.

#WorldAthleticsAwards announcement!@joshuacheptege1 is one of five finalists for Male World Athlete of the Year 2021. pic.twitter.com/uPxZNOzgK9 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) November 22, 2021

Cheptegei who has steadily turned into an athletics superstar claimed gold and silver in the 5000m and 10000m at the Tokyo Olympics. He also ran a world-leading 8:09.55 over two miles at the Prefontaine Classic Meet in Eugene, Oregon.

The 25-year-old competes for the prestigious award with last year’s winner in Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis as well as Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge who has won the accolade twice.

Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm and American shot-putter Ryan Crouser are the other athletes who complete the shortlist.

The winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2021, which will be held virtually on December 1.