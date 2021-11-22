FUFA has on Monday released the final list of players that will contend for this year’s Female Player of the year category.

The list has three names that is Fauzia Najjemba, Daisy Nakaziro and Fazila Ikwaput.

This therefore means Magret Kunihira and Joan Naggayi of Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC and She Maroons FC respectively have not made the final nomination list.

The Awards gala will take place on 4th December at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Here is the final list of the three nominees in the category of the Airtel FUFA Female Player of the year (2021).

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)

Fauzia Najjemba Credit: John Batanudde

Scored three goals in as many games for Kampala Queens in the League.

Named captain of the Uganda U20 Women’s National Team this year.

As captain, Najjemba led the team to victory over Kenya with a 10-3 aggregate score in the second round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

She scored and assisted in the away game against Kenya that won 7-3.

Scored a goal as Crested Cranes defeated Ethiopia 2-0 in the first leg (of the second round) of the Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Uganda went on to eliminate Ethiopia 2-1 on penalties with Najjemba scoring one of the penalties.

Top scorer at CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship, scoring 11 goals in 5 games.

Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves FC)

Goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro

Captained Lady Doves to winning the FUFA Women Super League.

Was named the best Goalkeeper of the 2020/21 Season.

Captained Lady Doves to third place at the inaugural CECAFA CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers.

She was also named the best Goalkeeper in the same tournament.

Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves)

Fazila Ikwaput attempts to go past Isra’s Kuluthum Namutebi(Credit:FUFA Media)

Top scorer and MVP as Lady Doves won the FUFA Women Super League.

Came off the bench to score the winning goal in the final against UCU Lady Cardinals to help Lady Doves win their first league title.

Scored 5 goals at the CECAFA CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers.