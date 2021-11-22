Lisbon Road Race 2021:

Men:

Winner : Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda) – 57:31

Women:

Winner: Tsehay Gemechu (Ethiopia) – 1:06:19

Uganda’ s long distance runner Jacob Kiplimo set a new world record in the half marathon, winning the Lisbon road race in Portugal on Sunday, 21st November 2021.

Kiplimo, a runner attached to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) shaved one second off the world half-marathon record (set by Kibiwott Kandie’s record of 57:32) as he clocked 57 minutes 31 seconds.

The 10,000m bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan this year, broke the record set by Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie in Valencia in 2020.

Kiplimo looked set for a sub-57-minute finish when he clocked 40 minutes 27 seconds at the 15-kilometre mark.

But the 21-year-old eased up with no challengers in sight, winning the race by more than two minutes.

Jacob Kiplimo

Kiplimo completed the first five kilometres in 13:40 and remained on course for the world record with 27:05 at 10km.

A time of 40:27 after 15km – also a record for that distance – a pace which would have equated to a sub-57 minutes finish over the half marathon.

He slowed slightly towards the end of the race but crossed the finishing line in 57:31 to break the record.

Kiplimo is the reigning half marathon world champion, having earned the title in the Polish city of Gdynia last year.

The Ugandan athlete clinched a bronze in the men’s 10,000 metres race at Tokyo 2020 this summer and placed fifth in the 5,000m.

He earned a World Cross Country Championships individual silver and team gold in Aarhus in Denmark in 2019.

At the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships, Kiplimo contributed to a men’s team bronze for Uganda alongside his individual gold.

At junior level, Kiplimo earned a 10,000m bronze and silver at the World Championships in 2016 and 2018 respectively and the men’s cross country world title in 2017.

The women’s race in Lisbon was won by Ethiopia’s Tsehay Gemechu, who clocked 1:06:19.