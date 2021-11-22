Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group):

Monday, November 22, 2021:

Kyadondo Vs Ssingo (12 PM)

Kabula Vs Gomba (3 PM)

*Both Games at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Results:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Two former Masaza Cup winners Kyadondo and Ssingo will square off in a Masengere group contest during the on-going Masaza Cup championship on Monday, 22nd November 2021 at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Kyadondo will be eyeing their second victory of the campaign having started on a bright note, beating record winners and defending champions Gomba 2-0 in the official opening match on Saturday.

Winners of this tournament in 2008, Kyadondo is desperate for the second title under head coach Anthony Ssekitto.

Kyadondo players celebrate their victory over Gomba at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

“We need maximum points in the second game like we did during the opening game. The players had some recovery and rest ahead of the second game with Ssingo whom we have not seen in action” Ssekitto revealed during the team’s last training on Sunday evening.

Kyadondo will dwell upon star players as Isaac Ssenyunja, scorer of a brace against Gomba, Henry Wamala, Eddy Kasilye, Kenneth Kimera, the Kiggundu duo of Peter and Henry as well as goalkeeper Enock Kibuuka among others.

Team Ssingo swings into action for the first time in the tournament.

Ssingo is the only team in Masengere group yet to taste any action.

The 2015 Masaza Cup winners are led by Emmy Kisakye as head coach.

Ssingo is determined to give their best and play catch to the early pace setters in the group; Buluuli and Kyadondo.

“We have at least seen all the teams in the group. We have a rough idea of how to approach the game. The players are determined to give their best” Kisakye noted.

In the second game on Monday, Gomba will play Kabula in the 3 PM kick off duel.

Groups:

Masengere : Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula

: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula Muganzirwaza : Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange : Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: