Tuesday November 23, 2021

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 3pm

Following an impressive display in the away draw with bitter rivals Express FC, SC Villa return to league action on Tuesday when they host BUL FC in Njeru.

Petros Koukouras charges go into the game seeking to end an indecent run against the Jinja based side that has seen them lose three and draw four of the previous seven league meetings.

SC Villa’s win against BUL FC dates as far back as November 15, 2017 when Martin Kiiza goal decided the match in the Jogoos’ favour.

We hold our last training at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru ahead of our clash against BUL FC on Tuesday.#SCVUpdates| #WeAreTheJogoos| #TheJogoos pic.twitter.com/fGkoDJnJOl — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) November 22, 2021

BUL are currently enjoying a good run under former SC Villa striker Alex Isabirye and come into the game on the back of an impressive draw against URA.

Former SC Villa players Saidi Keni, Ambrose Kiirya, Joseph Ssemujju, Ibrahim Mugulusi are all expected to play a part against their former on the day a win will lift them to third place.

L-R: Said Keni, George Kasonko and Ambrose Kirya pose for a group photo (Credit: BUL FC Media)

On the part of the Jogoos, highly rated U-20 international Kenneth Ssemakula will take on his former team desperate to prove his move was one in the right direction as he continues to grow at a bigger club.

Travis Mutyaba, Iddi Abdulwahid, Umar Lutalo and Oscar Mawa will be the key players in regards to taking Villa up front after they all impressed against Express FC.

A win for the record league winners could lift them to 9th on the table.

Key Stats