Tuesday November 23, 2021

Arena of Visions, Ndejje 3pm

After suffering setbacks in their last two outings, URA can’t afford to slip up when they host struggling Tooro United in Ndejje on Tuesday.

Sam Timbe’s men have squandered leads in their last two games and dropping points against Edward Golola’s side will leave their title credentials in question.

Against Arua Hill, they led 2-0 but ended up losing 3-2 and after leading by the same margin against BUL, they allowed the Jinja based side back in the game to draw 2-2.

With four points out of a possible nine, Timbe and his tax men are aware that continuing to lose points will cost them as they intend to win their first league title in a long time.

Tooro United are arguably the side they want to meet ahead of the big trip to Kitende on Saturday.

The FortPortal based side have won only once this season since regaining promotion and sit in the relegation zone although they have same points 4, as URA who have played only three games.

Steven Mukwala, Cromwell Rwothomio and Viane Ssekajugo will be tasked by Timbe to break down Tooro United defence that has conceded nine goals so far including three in their last game at Wakiso Giants.

The visitors will hope striker Marvin Oshaba who was lethargic at Wakiso puts on scoring boots on the day.

Key Stats