Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group):

Monday, November 22, 2021:

Kyadondo Vs Ssingo (12 PM)

Kabula Vs Gomba (3 PM)

*Both Games at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Results:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Two wounded sides in the Masengere group of the 2021 Masaza Cup; Kabula and Gomba will square off on Monday, November 22 at the FUFA Technical Center (3 PM kick off).

This will be the second game of the double header with Kyadondo and Ssingo playing in the early kick off at noon.

Gomba lost 2-0 to Kyadondo in the official opening match also graced by His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II with both goals scored by Isaac Ssenyunja.

On the other hand, Kabula fell 5-2 to Buluuli during Sunday’s only contest.

Ibrahim Kirya, head coach at Gomba Ssaza

Ibrahim Kirya, head coach at Gomba anticipates a far much improved performance from his charges.

“We shall improve. We need only a win to garner the momentum.” Kirya revealed.

Buluuli and Kabula captains with match officials before kick off

From the side that started against Kyadondo, Kirya is expected to ring a couple of changes with former Uganda U-15 star forward Abasi Kyeyune and Yekeen Muwonge expected to start.

Captain Junior Jumah Lutankome, Julius Omizu, left back Sadat Mukembo, right winger Hamis Dagada Kafeero, Brian Aniku and goalkeeper Peter Katongole are some of the star players for team Gomba.

Gomba Goalkeeper Peter “Dhaira” Katongole

Kabula, like Gomba come to this very game with a mission to avoid defeat for the second time running.

Fred Mbaziira, Kabula’s head coach is optimistic of a far improved performance from the 5-2 humiliation at the hands of Buluuli.

“We learn from mistakes in football. I am sure, we shall do better against Gomba and during the subsequent games” Mbaziira noted.

Kabula’s start players as Martin Sseguya, scorer of a brace against Buluuli, Abdallah Mazinga, Theodra Makubuya and Valentine Odoi, among others will be expected to lift the team.

The early kick off at noon has 2008 winners Kyadondo up against 2015 winners Ssingo.

This championship has Airtel as the main sponsors (Shs 650,000,000 funding) with Centenary Bank (Shs 165,000,000), SWICO Insurance and other partners.

Buganda Kingdom is the tournament owners with Majestic Brands the main organizer.

Kabula XI that lost 5-2 to Buluuli

Team squads:

Kabula: Sulaiman Ssali (G.K, 17), Emmanuel Kawuma (16), Rashid Mutebi (12), Enock Katamba (3), Denis Habagaya (13), Badru Ssaka (2), Abdllah Mazinga ((10), Theodra Makubuya (7), Valentine Odoi (8), Robert Kato (11), Martin Sseguya (9), Adrian Kawuki (G.K, 1), Martin Sseguya (9), Dod Masudi Mele (5), Derrick Sentongo (15), Marco Matega (4)

Head coach: Fred Mbaziira

Gomba XI Vs Kyadondo

Gomba: Peter Katongole (22, G.K), Hamis Dagada Kafeero (20), Sadat Mukembo (7), Yusuf Makutum (30), Musa Ssegujja (23), Frank Katongole (13), Nicholas Tumwesigye (6), Brian Aniku (17), George Masembe (5), Jumah Junior Lutankome (9), Julius Omizu (14), Eric Kaweesi (19), Sharif Muwaya (21), Abasi Kyeyune (10), Lamech Mwebaze (18), Yakeen Muwonge (11)

Head coach: Ibrahim Kirya