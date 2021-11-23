Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Re-scheduled Games):

SC Villa 1-2 BUL

BUL URA 6-1 Tooro United

BUL FC recorded their fourth victory of the 2021-2022 season in the Uganda Premier League with a 2-1 win over 10 man Sports Club during a re-scheduled contest at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, 23rd November 2021.

Forward Musa Esenu scored a brace for BUL, a side coached by former Uganda Cranes international Alex Isabirye.

Musa Esenu bows down to celebrate one of his two goals for BUL

Amir Kakomo (left) battles for the ball possession with Ibrahim Mugulusi

Second half subsistute Isaac Ogwang, who had replaced the stylish playmaker Travis Mutyaba netted SC Villa’s consolation with six minutes to play.

Esenu gave the visitors the lead on 28 minutes after a brilliant header past goalkeeper and SC Villa captain Meddie Kibirige.

The Jogoos granted BUL numerical advantage when teenager striker Oscar Mawa was red carded for an elbow onto Douglas Muganga in the 41st minute.

Esenu Musa shoots the the ball during the game against SC Villa at Njeru

Ibrahim Nsiimbe (left) congragulates Musa Esenu after scoring

Esenu doubled the lead on the stroke of half time as the Jogoo fans caused commotion in the stands.

Ogwanga beat former SC Villa goalkeeper Saidi Keni in the 84th minute for the consolation.

BUL’s Muganga, Ibrahim Nsiimbe and Musa Esenu were all cautioned.

SC Villa captain and goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige holds the ball

The game had some ulgy scenes when fans in the gallery threw objects towards the BUL bench and assistant coach Baker Kasule was hit on the back.

SC Villa’s towering midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda, a first half change for the injured Ali Bayo was also booked in the 40th minute.

BUL’s holding midfielder Jerome Kirya was named the pilsner player of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 and taking home a plaque.

Jerome Kirya shows off his man of the match plaque after a star performance against SC Villa in Njeru

The win took BUL to third on the 16 team log with 13 points as SC Villa suffered their second defeat in four matches which leaves them on four points in the 13th position.

Next Matches:

SC Villa has two day’s rest before hosting West Nile based Onduparaka at the FUFA Technical Center on Friday, 26th November 2021.

BUL takes on another Jinja based side Gaddafi during the Jinja derby on Sunday, 28th November 2021.

BUL players jubiliate after scoring against SC Villa

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Garvin Kizito Mugweri, Fred Agandu, Fred Gift, Kenneth Ssemakula, Ali Bayo, Amir Kakomo, Umar Lutalo, Oscar Mawa, Iddi Abdulwahid, Travis Mutyaba

Subs: Martin Ssenkooto (G.K), Ronald Ssekiganda, Sadam Masereka, Joseph Kafumbe, Salim Abdallah, Isaac Ogwang, Goffin Oyiwroth

Team officials:

Head coach: Petros Koukouras

BUL XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Aggrey Madoi, Douglas Muganga, Walter Ochora, George Kasonko (Captain), Jerome Kirya, Hilary Onek, Joseph Ssemujju, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Ibrahim Nsimbe, Musa Esenu

Subs: Emma Kalyowa (G.K), Umar Mukobe, Simon Peter Oketch, Richard Ayiko, Richard Wandyaka, Dickson Niwamanya, Ivan Wani

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

Reactions:

We used our chances well and scored. The players respected all the instructions given to them. We look forward the derby game against Gaddafi on Sunday and hopefully, we shall do well. Alex Isabirye, BUL FC Head coach

We had a slow start to the game and also got a red card which needs second review. The players steadily returned into the game in the second half and we hope to keep improving. Petros Koukouras, SC Villa Head coach

*Photography: BUL FC Media