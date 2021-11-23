Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open 2021:

Opening Round (Day 1): Wednesday, 24 th November

Wednesday, 24 November At Entebbe Club

The opening round (18 holes’ action) for the 2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open will be played on Wednesday, 24th November at the par 71 lake side Entebbe club.

In total, there are 102 golfers who will compete for the top prize whose 2020 winner is Kenya’s John Lejirma, a member at Kenya Railway Golf club in Nairobi.

He will tee-off at 11 AM alongside Uganda Golf Union president Moses Baryamujura and Michael Tumusiime.

Former Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president Mark Namanya will tee off in the final group at 1:00 PM alongside Moses Muhwezi and Zimbabwean golfer Musamba Kapomya.

Pre-tournament favorite Joseph Cwinyaai (also the captain of the Uganda national golf team) tees off at 9:30 AM alongside Samuel Kato and fast improving teenager Elton Thembo.

Joseph Cwinyaai watches his ball in flight after tee off

Home based Emmanuel Moko swings off at 8:40 AM with Joseph W. Kanolera and Victor Kalenzi.

The trio will be closely followed by Hassan Kiyemba, Mehta club’s Godfrey Nsubuga and Bruce Aijuka.

Foreign golfers:

Defending champion John Lejirma is joined by other Kenyans as; Paul Orawo, Adelbert Omooria, Ebill Otieno and Victor Onyango.

The USA has Don Gorman, Sean Kinsella (England), KJ Lee (Korea), Abdoul Bizimana (Burundi) and two Zimbabwe golfers; Chanda Bwembya and Musamba Kampomya.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 was the official practice round for all the golfers before the grueling 72 holes’ action that winds down on Saturday, 27th November 2021 with the official prize giving ceremony.

The main sponsors Tusker Malt offered Shs. 300,000,000 for the entire organization.

Absa bank Uganda contributed Shs. 90,000,000 and other sponsors.

The professional kitty is Shs. 100,000,000.

Entebbe club’s Irene Nakalembe won the ladies open with John Muchiri taking the senior’s gong.

Irene Nakalembe (right) after recieving her trophy

John Muchiri with his trophy

Main Draw (Day One):