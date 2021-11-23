Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Re-scheduled Games):

URA 6-1 Tooro United

Tooro United Sports Club Villa 1-2 BUL

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club humiliated visiting Tooro United 6-1 during a re-scheduled contest of the Uganda Premier League played at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University on Tuesday, 23rd November 2021.

Steven Desse Mukwala starred with four goals to his personal account on the evening.

Pint sized winger Joachim Ojera and forward Cromwell Rwothomio scored the other two goals for the tax collectors.

Mukwala opened the scoring business in the 22nd minute following midfielder Saidi Kyeyune’s powerful shot.

Steven Desse Mukwala celebrates one of his four goals for URA (Credit: URA FC Media)

He doubled the scores with a great header on the half hour mark after Moses Sseruyidde’s inviting corner kick for a 2-0 lead.

Ojera made it three in the 36th minute with a thunderbolt after goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo’s assist.

Rwothomio got the fourth goal from Mukwala’s assist as Sam Timbe’s charges led 4-0 by the half way break.

Cromwell Rwothomio dribbles the ball as left back Derrick Ndahiiro looks on (Credit: URA FC Media)

In fact, it would have been 5-0 by the mandatory break but the off-side flag denied the former Edgars’ Youth, Vipers and Maroons forward.

Mark Nsubuga pulled back a goal with 10 minutes into the second stanza.

Mukwala returned to pile more misery for Tooro United in the 56th and 60th minutes.

Left back Derrick Ndahiiro assisted for the fifth goal as Mukwala completed his hat-trick and the sixth on the hour mark for the star performance as he equalled Vipers’ Yunus Sentamu for the most goals by an individual in a single match this season.

This was URA’s second victory in four matches which takes them to seven points and 9th on the 16 team log.

Tooro United, promoted from the second tier at the start of the season, has now lost four times in six matches.

Steven Mukwala with the man of the match plaque

For obvious reasons, Mukwala was named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a plaque and cash (Shs. 100,000).

Meanwhile, BUL ascended to third position with a 2-1 away win over a 10 man Sports Club Villa at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Musa Esenu scored twice and subsistute Isaac Ogwang found the consolation for the Jogoos.

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (GK), Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiro, Hudu Mulikyi, Patrick Mbowa, Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (Captain), Joackim Ojera, Moses Sseruyidde, Steven Mukwala, Cromwel Rwothomio

Subs: James Alitho (G.K), Benjamin Nyakoojo, Farouk Katongole, Living Kabon, Viane Ssekajugo, Ibrahim Juma Dada, Ivan Sserubiri

Team officials:

Head coach: Sam Timbe

Sam Timbe Assistant coach: Simeon Masaba

Simeon Masaba Goalkeeping coach: Steven Billy Kiggundu

Tooro United XI: Simon Mabuya (GK), Rashid Lubega, Hood Kakooza, Adrian Serugo, Shafik Nana Kakeeto, Julius Pirwot, Hussein Mwanje, Ronald Mubiru, Denis Ojara, Mark Nsubuga, Ponsiano Segonja

Subs: Kenneth Lukyamuzi (G.K), Patrick Sserunjogi, Gerrald Lubanjwa, Marvin Oshaba, Edward Kawooya, Abdulkarim Kasule, AbdulMajid Mubiru

Team officials: