Jane Asinde got her first start in the NCAA Division I as her Wichita State Shockers hosted Prairie View A&M Panthers and made it count.

The forward scored an efficient season and team-high 17 points in three quarters as Shockers beat the Panthers, 86-71, on Tuesday night.

Making her first career start tonight…



at Forward

from Kampala, Uganda

No. 35 @JaneAsinde pic.twitter.com/6OdRNopST0 — Wichita State Women’s Basketball (@GoShockersWBB) November 23, 2021

The Ugandan star also grabbed a season and game-high 11 rebounds and handed out a couple of assists.

2:19 2Q | PVAM 24, WSU 37



The defense is creating havoc, forcing a Prairie View timeout.



An 11-2 run has given us some breathing room. pic.twitter.com/gjwOaseCar — Wichita State Women’s Basketball (@GoShockersWBB) November 24, 2021

After an all square first quarter, Shockers pulled away in the second quarter with defensive tenacity that suffocated the Panthers.