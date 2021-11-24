Janes Asinde (with the ball) attacks the paint | Credit: Shockers Media

Jane Asinde got her first start in the NCAA Division I as her Wichita State Shockers hosted Prairie View A&M Panthers and made it count.

The forward scored an efficient season and team-high 17 points in three quarters as Shockers beat the Panthers, 86-71, on Tuesday night.

The Ugandan star also grabbed a season and game-high 11 rebounds and handed out a couple of assists.

After an all square first quarter, Shockers pulled away in the second quarter with defensive tenacity that suffocated the Panthers.

Franklin Kaweru is the Editor in Chief of Kawowo Sports. He is an ardent basketball enthusiast.

