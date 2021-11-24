Jane Asinde got her first start in the NCAA Division I as her Wichita State Shockers hosted Prairie View A&M Panthers and made it count.
The forward scored an efficient season and team-high 17 points in three quarters as Shockers beat the Panthers, 86-71, on Tuesday night.
The Ugandan star also grabbed a season and game-high 11 rebounds and handed out a couple of assists.
After an all square first quarter, Shockers pulled away in the second quarter with defensive tenacity that suffocated the Panthers.