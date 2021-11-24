Steven Bengo has left his role at Tooro United where he has been assistant coach to Edward Golola.

The former SC Villa midfield gem joined the FortPortal based side in August replacing Denis Kizito.

Bengo who had a short coaching stint as interim at Wakiso Giants confirmed the developments.

“I have left the club,” Bengo told Kawowo Sports. “We have failed to agree on certain issues with the club owners and I had to quit,” he added before thanking the club for the opportunity.

“I want to thank the staff, players and especially Coach Golola for the wonderful opportunity and I wish them well for the future.”

The former Ugandan international watched from the stands as the club lost 3-0 to Wakiso Giants and did the same as they were humiliated by URA on Tuesday.

On his next move, Bengo revealed that he will consider offers that come his way as he aims to take coaching as a career.