Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group): Next Games (Thursday, 25th November)

Gomba Vs Buluuli – 12:00 PM

Ssingo Vs Kabula – 3:00 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District

Top Scorers (after four matches):

Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

John Paul Dambe (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 2 Goals

Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal

There are 17 goals that have been scored so far in the four matches of the 2021 Masaza Cup football competition at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

These goals have been shared amongst eleven different scorers; six of whom have scored two goals apiece and the rest one goal apiece.

Two Kyadondo players Isaac Ssenyunja, Kenneth Kimera; Buluuli’s trio of John Paul Dambe and Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi have two goals each.

The others are Martin Sseguya (Kabula) and Michael Kayongo (Ssingo).

Kyadondo players Isaac Ssenyunja (right) and Yudah Ddumba celebrate a goal against Gomba at Njeru during the official opening match

Five other different scorers have managed a goal each; Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli), Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) as well as Gomba’s trio of Daniel Nyanzi, Brian Aniku and Abasi Diaz Kyeyune.

Every single game played at the championship thus far has had a goal per side with no non-scoring stalemate recored yet.

With this rate of goals raining, there is hope that more and more strikes will find the back of the net in varying fashion.

Buluuli players celebrate after scoring one of their five goals against Kabula at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Last season, the top scorer was Charles Bbaale of Gomba with 8 goals.

Meanwhile, after two rest days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the championship returns on Thursday, 25th November 2021 with a double header.

Gomba takes on Buluuli in the early kick off duel at 12:00 PM before Ssingo will play Kabula at 3:00 PM.

Kyadondo leads the Masengere group with four points. Buluuli and Gomba both have three points, Ssingo on one and Kabula is yet to get any point.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the premium sponsors of this championship that marks the 17th edition this year.

Results so far