2021 Uganda Golf Amateur Open:

Day 1 Leader: Reagan Joseph Akena (Handicap 4) – 70 Gross

Reagan Joseph Akena has taken over the famous bragging day one rights at the 2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open championship at the par 71 lake side Entebbe Golf Club.

A member of Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi, Akena, 16, returned to the club house a 1-under par 70 gross score after 18 holes to boss the rest of the field.

The handicap four golfer, an S.3 student at Julian High School in Lugazi leads by a single stroke ahead of second placed Bulhan Matovu, a member of Entebbe Club.

Akena attributed his perfect round to the wonderful approach and believes would have done better if the right putting was his way.

“I am happy having led day one and I believe I can maintain it. My approach was excellent and would have done better if the putting was perfect. I am not under any pressure coming to the next three rounds” Akena told the media.

Entebbe club members Emmanuel Moko, Marvin Kibirige as well as Chanda Bwembya are three strokes off the leader on 2-over 73.

Five golfers are tied for sixth place; Michael Tumusiime, Joseph Kowa Ngobi, Korean K.J Lee, Otieno Ebill and Zambian Musamba Kapoma (all with plus three scores)

Meanwhile, Entebbe Club won the par three challenge, a curtain raiser championship for all the sponsors and partners.

Round two swings off on Thursday morning with over 100 golfers.