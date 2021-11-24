FUFA has released the final list of nominees that will contend for the ultimate prize of the Best Male Player of 2021.

The list released on Wednesday has Express FC striker Erick Kenzo Kambale and Viper’s duo of Bobosi Byaruhanga and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo.

Surprisingly, last season’s top scorer, Yunus Sentamu misses out on the final list joining URA FC captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu who was also part of the initial list of five.

Sentamu scored 16 goals to emerge as the top scorer last season. He also made history by scoring four goals in the Stanbic Uganda Cup final against BUL FC.

According to FUFA Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein, the striker had made the final three but failed to adhere to terms and conditions.

“There are a series of activities that happen prior, during, and after every event at FUFA. In this case, the FUFA Awards have activities that happen before and nominees, especially in Male and Female categories, must get involved. In this case, they were supposed to be recorded but one of the nominees Yunus Sentamu did not honour on two occasions,” he told Kawowo Sports.

“Therefore, the organizing committee was left with no option but to exclude him from this year’s Awards.

The Awards gala will be held on Saturday, 4th December 2021 at Speke Resort Munyonyo with winners in the Male and Female categories driving away in brand new cars.

Here is a look at how each of the three players has performed in 2021.

Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers SC)

He was part of the Uganda U20 team that reached the finals of the 2020 U20 AFCON in Mauritania.

Kayondo was named in the best XI of the tournament.

He was promoted to the U23 National Team and played at the CECAFA U23 Challenge Cup in Ethiopia.

The left back also featured for Uganda at CHAN in Cameroon.

This year, Kayondo made his debut for the Senior Team (Uganda Cranes) against Rwanda at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC)

Part of the Uganda U20 team that reached the finals of AFCON U20 in Mauritius.

Made his debut with the Uganda Cranes this year, in the friendly game against South Africa

He featured in all the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches for Uganda. Only him and Dennis Iguma started every game.

Helped Vipers SC to win the Stanbic Uganda Cup, scoring two goals in the season.

He was named the best midfielder of the 2020/21 Stanbic Uganda Cup season.

Bobosi was named the MVP of the inaugural Startimes Uganda Premier League All-Star game.

Eric Kambale (Express FC)

Scored 15 goals last season in the league, just one behind eventual top scorer Yunus Ssentamu.

Kambale played a key role as Express FC went ahead to win the StarTimes Uganda Premier League this year, the first for the club in 9 years.

Express FC represented Uganda in this year’s CAF Champions League. Despite getting eliminated at the preliminary stage, Kambale got a goal to his name.

He was instrumental as Express won their first CECAFA Kagame Club Cup scoring two goals.

Helped Express FC to reach the semifinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup before getting eliminated by BUL FC.