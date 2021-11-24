The 2021 National Rally Championship comes to an end this weekend.

And championship leader Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru’s grip on the title looks stronger than ever before in his rally career.

Mubiru heads into a ‘now or never’ moment as he seeks to claim a maiden national rally title.

Duncan Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga

‘Kikankane’ holds a strong 70 points lead over second-placed Hassan Alwi going into the season finale. With the withdrawal of Alwi from the event, Mubiru’s will have one rival less to deal with.

With Musa Nsubuga calling the notes, the Kikankane crew will start the event with only Fred Busulwa and Omar Mayanja to look to as threats.

However, a seventh position in the Jinja rally will be all they need to be assured of the title.

There is also the matter of history for the crew to think about. They have never registered any finish in a Jinja event.

“The strategy for Jinja will be totally different. We shall be driving to finish the event and be very careful throughout the event. It is going to be a new pace we have not done before.

“We have been unlucky before in Jinja and that is a reason enough to be extra cautious to get what we want,” said Duncan Mubiru.

Mubiru has for several years been in the title contention only to lose the fight with two or three events to end the season. More notable years are between 2012 and 2015 championships.

Meanwhile, Free Busulwa’s chances for the title will depend on Mubiru’s final results while Omar Mayanja will be watching both Mubiru and Busulwa to salvage the opportunity for the title.

The day one Mosac Jinja Rally will run six stages covering a total competitive distance of 150.33kilometres.