Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group)

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Result:

Gomba 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Second Half: Ssingo 2-2 Kabula

A ten man Buluuli outfit shared the spoils with the Masaza Cup reigning champions Gomba during a 1-all draw in the Masengere group of the 2021 tournament at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Gomba scored through Brian Aniku in the opening half and Abdul Malik gave Buluuli the late equalizer in a game the latter completed the match with ten men after a second bookable offence to Derrick Kaija.

Kaija had also earlier in the opening half missed a penalty kick.

Gomba commenced the game like hungry and angry lions, dominating the opening ten minutes.

Perhaps, against the run of play, it was Gomba left back Sadat Mukembo who was called upon to clear off the line after a teasing corner kick from Lawrence Kakande.

Kaija shot over a distant free-kick on the quarter hour mark.

Three minutes later, diminutive Gomba winger Danniel Nyanzi executed a cross from the left that troubled Buluuli goalkeeper Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa for a Gomba corner kick headed out by Junior Juma Lutankome.

It was Gomba on the offensive with a Lamech Mwebaze free-kick on 20 minutes but goalie Ssekamwa was equal to the task.

Moments later, Abasi Kyeyune shot way off target before the break through moment arrived in the 23rd minute.

Aniku headed Gomba ahead off Lamech Mwebaze’s well delivered corner kick for the lead.

Buluuli’s opportunity to make quick amends was missed by forward John Paul Ndembe after his free header went off target.

Referee Henry Musisi issued two quick cautions to Musa Ssegujja (Gomba) & Derrick Kato (Buluuli) for unsporting conduct.

Kaija missed a clear cut opportunity to equalize as he missed a penalty kick, shooting to goalkeeper Peter Dhaira Katongole’s left as the goalie made the save.

Kaija became the villain when he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Buluuli goalkeeper Ssekamwa was fully alert to tame left back Sadat Mukembo’s venomous free-kick with a superb finger-tip save in the 79th minute.

Gomba’s got Kyeyune got yellow carded for unsporting play with 10 minutes to play.

The game’s turning point happened in the fourth minute of added time when defender Abdul Malik scored a thunderous free-kick from 40 yards for the deserved equalizer.

One-all it ended as Buluuli attained a treasured point that takes them top on the table standings on four points, same as Gomba and Kyadondo

Buluuli has played two matches, Gomba on three and Kyadondo has played two games.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the premium sponsors of this championship that marks the 17th edition this year.

Gomba XI Vs Buluuli

Team Line Ups:

Gomba XI: Peter Katongole (G.K), Hamis Dagada Kafeero, Sadat Mukembo, Musa Ssegujja, Herbert Onenarach, Frank Katongole, Danniel Nyanzi, Abasi Kyeyune Diaz, Junior Juma Lutankome, Lamech Mwebaze

Subs: Eric Kaweesi, Sharif Muwaya, Yakeen Muwonge, Edgar William Katumba, George William Masembe

Team officials:

Head coach : Ibrahim Kirya

: Ibrahim Kirya Assistant coach: Leo Ssekamatte

Leo Ssekamatte Team doctor: Muhammad Sadik Akii

Muhammad Sadik Akii Team manager: Mansoor Kabugo

Buluuli XI Vs Gomba

Buluuli XI: Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa (G.K), Derrick Kato, Abdul Malik, Swaib Kazibwe, Lawrence Kakande, Ibrahim Farid Ssekyanzi, John Paul Ndembe, Johnson Ssenyonga, Derrick Kaija, Steven Sserebe, John Innocent Kisolo

Subs: Richard Kiberu, Michael Mugenyi, Vicent Barwenda, Ceaser Orwotho, Rhovan Kasaka

Team officials:

Head coach : Peter Ssibo

: Peter Ssibo Assistant coach: Hamuza Mumenya

Hamuza Mumenya Goalkeeping coach: Gerrald Kaketo

Team doctor: Shafik Kyagulanyi

Match officials with the team captains of Gomba and Buluuli before kick off

Match officials:

Referee : Henry Musisi

: Henry Musisi Assistant Referee 1: Samuel Mbabali

Samuel Mbabali Assistant Referee 2: Ivan Lubwama

Ivan Lubwama Fourth official : Charles Komakech

: Charles Komakech Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Mark Ssonko Commissioner: Festus Kirumira

Top Scorers (after four matches):

Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

John Paul Dambe (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 2 Goals

Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Other Results: