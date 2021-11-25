Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group)
Thursday, November 25, 2021 Result:
- Gomba 1-1 Buluuli
- Second Half: Ssingo 2-2 Kabula
A ten man Buluuli outfit shared the spoils with the Masaza Cup reigning champions Gomba during a 1-all draw in the Masengere group of the 2021 tournament at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Thursday, November 25, 2021.
Gomba scored through Brian Aniku in the opening half and Abdul Malik gave Buluuli the late equalizer in a game the latter completed the match with ten men after a second bookable offence to Derrick Kaija.
Kaija had also earlier in the opening half missed a penalty kick.
Gomba commenced the game like hungry and angry lions, dominating the opening ten minutes.
Perhaps, against the run of play, it was Gomba left back Sadat Mukembo who was called upon to clear off the line after a teasing corner kick from Lawrence Kakande.
Kaija shot over a distant free-kick on the quarter hour mark.
Three minutes later, diminutive Gomba winger Danniel Nyanzi executed a cross from the left that troubled Buluuli goalkeeper Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa for a Gomba corner kick headed out by Junior Juma Lutankome.
It was Gomba on the offensive with a Lamech Mwebaze free-kick on 20 minutes but goalie Ssekamwa was equal to the task.
Moments later, Abasi Kyeyune shot way off target before the break through moment arrived in the 23rd minute.
Aniku headed Gomba ahead off Lamech Mwebaze’s well delivered corner kick for the lead.
Buluuli’s opportunity to make quick amends was missed by forward John Paul Ndembe after his free header went off target.
Referee Henry Musisi issued two quick cautions to Musa Ssegujja (Gomba) & Derrick Kato (Buluuli) for unsporting conduct.
Kaija missed a clear cut opportunity to equalize as he missed a penalty kick, shooting to goalkeeper Peter Dhaira Katongole’s left as the goalie made the save.
Kaija became the villain when he was sent off for a second bookable offence.
Buluuli goalkeeper Ssekamwa was fully alert to tame left back Sadat Mukembo’s venomous free-kick with a superb finger-tip save in the 79th minute.
Gomba’s got Kyeyune got yellow carded for unsporting play with 10 minutes to play.
The game’s turning point happened in the fourth minute of added time when defender Abdul Malik scored a thunderous free-kick from 40 yards for the deserved equalizer.
One-all it ended as Buluuli attained a treasured point that takes them top on the table standings on four points, same as Gomba and Kyadondo
Buluuli has played two matches, Gomba on three and Kyadondo has played two games.
Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the premium sponsors of this championship that marks the 17th edition this year.
Team Line Ups:
Gomba XI: Peter Katongole (G.K), Hamis Dagada Kafeero, Sadat Mukembo, Musa Ssegujja, Herbert Onenarach, Frank Katongole, Danniel Nyanzi, Abasi Kyeyune Diaz, Junior Juma Lutankome, Lamech Mwebaze
Subs: Eric Kaweesi, Sharif Muwaya, Yakeen Muwonge, Edgar William Katumba, George William Masembe
Team officials:
- Head coach: Ibrahim Kirya
- Assistant coach: Leo Ssekamatte
- Team doctor: Muhammad Sadik Akii
- Team manager: Mansoor Kabugo
Buluuli XI: Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa (G.K), Derrick Kato, Abdul Malik, Swaib Kazibwe, Lawrence Kakande, Ibrahim Farid Ssekyanzi, John Paul Ndembe, Johnson Ssenyonga, Derrick Kaija, Steven Sserebe, John Innocent Kisolo
Subs: Richard Kiberu, Michael Mugenyi, Vicent Barwenda, Ceaser Orwotho, Rhovan Kasaka
Team officials:
- Head coach: Peter Ssibo
- Assistant coach: Hamuza Mumenya
- Goalkeeping coach: Gerrald Kaketo
- Team doctor: Shafik Kyagulanyi
Match officials:
- Referee: Henry Musisi
- Assistant Referee 1: Samuel Mbabali
- Assistant Referee 2: Ivan Lubwama
- Fourth official: Charles Komakech
- Assessor: Mark Ssonko
- Commissioner: Festus Kirumira
Top Scorers (after four matches):
- Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals
- John Paul Dambe (Buluuli) – 2 Goals
- Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals
- Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals
- Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals
- Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 2 Goals
- Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals
- Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 1 Goal
- Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal
- Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal
- Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
- Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
Other Results:
- Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo
- Kabula 1-3 Gomba
- Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo
- Buluuli 5-2 Kabula