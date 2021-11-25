Friday November 26, 2021

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 3pm

Express FC’s search for an elusive home win this season continues with a home duel against Wakiso Giants at Wankulukuku on Friday afternoon.

The champions have drawn twice and lost one of their three home games so far this season and they will be looking to change that unwanted record.

In Wakiso Giants, they take on a side they have beaten twice in as many league meetings but could be a hard nut to crack this time round as they are firing on all cylinders.

Enock Walusimbi, the Express FC skipper is aware of the threat the Purple Sharks pose.

“Tomorrow, it’s going to be a difficult game because Wakiso Giants are in fine form,” Walusimbi told the club website.

“So what we have to do is defend well but also concentrate and also score because you can’t win a game without scoring.”

His coach Wasswa Bbosa also echoes similar sentiments as he prepares his team.

“We know Wakiso Giants are in fine form but the boys are aware and pumped up to earn our first league win at home this season,” he stated.

Alex Gitta Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Meanwhile, Alex Gitta in the opposite dugout is also confident his boys will maintain a decent run that has seen them pick four successive wins.

“We face the defending champions and respect them for that. But we are confident and in high spirits to take them on and there isn’t right timing than this,” Gitta told the club website.

Team News

Express are without defender Isa Lumu for accumulation of three bookings but are boosted by Walusimbi and Godfrey Lwesibawa’s return from injury.

Left back Arthur Kiggundu remains suspended for the game.

Wakiso Giants will miss centre back Edward Satulo for accumulation yellow cards.

Arthur Kiggundu

He joins long term absentee George Kaddu and skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo who is out injured.

Fahad Kawooya is back from injury and Ibrahim Kasule is available despite being hauled off at half time against Tooro United.

Key Stat

Express FC has won the previous two league meetings with a 3-0 score line.