Friday November 26, 2021

Barifa stadium, Arua 3pm

Newbies Arua Hill haven’t been kind to giants so far and will hope for more of the same when they host KCCA at Barifa.

The Kongolo have won only two games so far and both came against champions Express and URA who finished second last season a trend that should wary the log leaders.

Livingstone Mbabazi’s men have flattered to deceive after a commanding performance in their opening win at Express FC and even lost 1-0 to Gaddafi in their last game.

KCCA left late against UPDF to maintain their spot at the top and with second and third placed Vipers and BUL FC not in action until Saturday and Sunday respectively, they have a chance to widen the gap.

Samuel Ssekamatte scored a brace on the last home game for the Kongolo and will be eager to repeat similar feat against his former bosses.

KCCA Coach Morley Byekwaso expects a very physical encounter and a tough test against a team full of experience.

KCCA Football Club manager Morley Byekwaso (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

“We are prepared to maintain our charge but we expect a very difficult aggressive game on the day,” he stated.

“They are a good side with so many experienced players like Toha and Ssekamatte who punished us last season while he was at Bright Stars but we have a plan to win,” he added.

The hosts have no Alfred Leku through suspension and so is KCCA’s Denis Iguma who accumulated three yellow cards.

Key Stat

This will be the first ever league meeting between the two sides.