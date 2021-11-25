Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group):

Next Games (Thursday, 25 th November)

Gomba Vs Buluuli – 12:00 PM

Ssingo Vs Kabula – 3:00 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe Ssaza

Gomba and Buluuli lock horns during a Masengere group contest at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Thursday, 25th November in a 2021 Masaza Cup duel (noon kick off).

This will be the first game of the double header on the day with the second contest between Ssingo and Kabula at 3 PM.

Both Gomba and Buluuli have three points with the former having played two matches and Buluuli one game.

Gomba players celebrate a goal against Kabula

It is a contest that both sides need as they work to qualify from the group.

Gomba head coach Ibrahim Kirya is positive coming to the match after they lost 2-0 to Kyadondo and recovered to win 3-1 over Kabula.

“We shall work for a victory since we are aware that we know that anything less of a win will be bad news to us” Kirya noted.

Key players:

Left footed Abasi Kyeyune Diaz, Lameck Mwebaze, diminutive winger Danniel Nyanzi, goalkeeper Peter “Dhaira” Katongole are some of Gomba’s key players to watch.

Buluuli, who are coached by Peter Ssibo have pillar players as John Paul Ndembe, Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (both with two goals apiece), stylish goalkeeper Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa, Johnson Senyonga, Derrick Kaija among others.

In Buluuli’s opening game, they comprehensively beat Kabula 5-2 during a game where Ndembe and Ssekyanzi both scored twice with Ssenyonga adding the other.

The match kicks off at exactly noon and will be followed by Ssingo against Buluuli.

Coming to this match, Kyadondo leads the teams in Masengere group with four points off two matches.

Top Scorers (after four matches):