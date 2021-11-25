Friday November 26, 2021

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 3pm, Live on Sanyuka TV

SC Villa needs to arrest early fears by turning tables when they host Onduparaka on Friday at Njeru.

Petros Koukouras charges have won just once in four league games played so far and are winless in three on the bounce after falling to BUL FC 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Jogoos will draw inspiration from their previous home meetings with Onduparaka that has seen only one defeat for them winning four including back to back seasons.

NEXT MATCH



| StarTimes Uganda Premier League

| SC Villa vs @OnduparakaFC1

| Friday. November. 26. 2021.

| 3:00 PM

| FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru



Come On You Jogoos #SCVUpdates| #WeAreTheJogoos| #TheJogoos pic.twitter.com/odwkt90V5T — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) November 25, 2021

They are without promising youngster Oscar Mawa who was red carded in the loss to BUL and could also miss midfielder Ali Bayo through injury.

In their absence, the Blues will look to diminutive skilled midfielder Travis Mutyaba, Umar Lutalo, Saddam Masereka, Goffin Oyirowoth and Abdallah Salim for inspiration.

Onduparaka’s Muhammed Shaban Credit: © Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

Onduparaka who beat the Jogoos at Namboole in 2018 welcome skipper Muhammad Shaban from suspension and he will be tasked with breaking down the young Villa backline manned by U-20 international Kenneth Ssemakula.

Villa currently sit 13th on the 16-team log with only 4 points from as many games while Onduparaka are 8th with four more points.

Key Stats

There has not been a draw between these two sides with Villa winning 6, Onduparaka 4 of the last 10 league meetings.