Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group):

Thursday, 25 th November :

: Gomba Vs Buluuli – 12:00 PM

Ssingo Vs Kabula – 3:00 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe Ssaza

Ssingo and Kabula are the only win-less teams in the Masengere group of the 2021 Masaza Cup.

These two teams face off on Thursday, November 25, 2021 during the second game on the day (Gomba will play Buluuli in the opener).

Whereas Ssingo has played one game (2-all draw with Kyadondo), Kabula has two matches (both losses to Buluuli and Gomba).

Therefore, the contest between Ssingo and Kabula will be a platform to seek maximum points per side and register their opening victory as the battle for quarterfinals looms.

Ssingo head coach Emmy Immanuel Kisakye has the hopes of a better performance from the match they played against Kyadondo.

“We need an improved performance against Kabula. There will be no excuses if we do not win” Kisakye revealed.

Kabula goalkeeper Sulaiman Ssali jumps to collect a high ball against Gomba

Kisakye will dwell upon key players as Michael Kayongo, a brace hero against Kyadondo, goalkeeper Francis Katumba, captain Ibra Ssenkungu, Joseph Ssewali, Lawrence Lubanga among others.

Kabula, under head coach Fred Mbaziira will work tooth and nail to get their opening victory with hopes that players as Valentine Odoi, Theodro Makubuya, Abdallah Mazinga, Emmanuel Kawuma, goalkeeper Sulaiman Ssali, and other produce their A-game.

Kabula lost 5-2 to Kyadondo and also fell 3-1 to the defending champions Gomba.

That said, anything short of victory for Kabula will spell doom for the Lyantonde based team.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the premium sponsors of this championship that marks the 17th edition this year.

Top Scorers (after four matches):

Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

John Paul Ndambe (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 2 Goals

Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal

Results so far