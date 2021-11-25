Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group) | Thursday, 25th November

Ssingo 2-2 Kabula

Kabula Gomba 1-1 Buluuli

Kabula remains winless after three matches in Masengere Group at the ongoing Masaza Cup 2021.

The two-all draw with Ssingo at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Thursday, November 25, 2021 witnessed the Lyantonde based club register their first point of the campaign.

Valentino Odoi scored a brace for Kabula whilst Bright Adoa and Joseph Ssewali replied for Ssingo.

Ssingo got to a bright start with Adoa’s opener after just three minutes.

Kabula would have quickly made amends but Abdaraj Mwazinga and Martin Sseguya were wasteful on the evening with different one-on-one incidents missed.

Odoi got the equalizer on the half-hour mark with a great header past goalkeeper Francis Kasumba.

He then doubled the scores 8 minutes later with a well-tapped finish off left-winger Rashid Mutebi’s perfectly laid cross as Kabula bossed the opening half 2-1.

Martin Sseguya of Kabula dribbles the ball

Two minutes upon restart, Ssewali brought the game level two-all.

Ssingo’s Livingstone Mbigo had a distant shot off target in the 50th minute.

Kabula replied with a created chance of their own when Martin Sseguya volleyed over from another Mutebi delivery towards the hour mark.

Five minutes later, Kabula made three changes at once; introducing Theodous Makubuya, Babr Ssaka, and Robert Kato.

Meanwhile, Ssingo introduced Timothy Ssenfuma for Bright Adoa before Ssewali limped out for Joseph Kanaabi.

Ssingo and Kabula remained the win-less teams in the Masengere Group.

Ssingo goalkeeper Francis Kasumba after making a save

Meanwhile, reigning and record champions Gomba shared the spoils with a 10 man Buluuli during a 1-all draw.

Brian Aniku headed Gomba ahead before Abdul Malik’s late-late equalizer via a well-struck free-kick for the equalizer.

Buluuli’s Derrick Kaija was sent off by referee Henry Musisi for a second bookable offence.

The tournament takes a break on Friday, 26th November 2021, and will resume on Saturday with another doubleheader.

Buluuli faces Ssingo in the early kick-off at noon before Kyadondo shall take on Kabula at 3 PM.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the premium sponsors of this championship that marks the 17th edition this year.

Centenary Bank, SWICO, and Buganda Land Board are the other partners.

Ssingo XI Vs Kabula

Team Line Ups:

Ssingo XI: Francis Kasumba (G.K), Livingstone Mbigo, Shafic Ssessanga, Jackson Ssembatya, Lauben Lubwama, Ibrahim Ssenkungu, Bright Adoa, Mike Kayongo, Joseph Ssewaali, Cyrus Mukalazi, Eddie Bulwanyi

Subs: Lawrence Lubanga (G.K), Timothy Ssenfuma, Fahad Nsuki, Moses Mukisa, Joseph Kanaabi

Team officials:

Head coach : Emmy Kisakye

: Emmy Kisakye Assistant coach : Joshua Tamale

: Joshua Tamale Goalkeeping coach: Michael Sekubomba

Michael Sekubomba Team doctor: Muhammed Sadiki Aki

Muhammed Sadiki Aki Team manager: Tonny Mukasa

Kabu;a XI Vs Ssingo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kabula XI: Aldrine Kawuki (G.K), Emmanuel Kawuma (Captain), Derrick Ssentongo, Denis Habagaya, Enock Katamba, Marco Matega, Martin Sseguya, Moses Kaga, Abdarah Mwazinga, Valentine Odoi, Rashid Mutebi

Subs: Sulaiman Ssali, Theodous Makubuya, Masudi Dod Mele, Babr Ssaka, Robert Kato

Kabula team bench (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team officials:

Head coach: Fred Mbaziira

Fred Mbaziira Team doctor : Richard Ssenyondo

: Richard Ssenyondo Physio : Alozious Ngabo

: Alozious Ngabo Team manager: Rev. Nathan Mugisha

Match officials with Ssingo and Kabula captains (Credit: David Isabirye)

Match officials:

Center Referee: Alex Wasswa

Alex Wasswa Assistant Referee 1: Brianson Musisi

Brianson Musisi Assistant Referee 2: Joshua Mukasa

Joshua Mukasa Fourth official: Richard Kimbowa (Doctor)

Richard Kimbowa (Doctor) Commissioner: Francis Mugerwa Bikeeka

Top Scorers (after four matches):

Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

John Paul Dambe (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 2 Goals

Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal

Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Other Results:

Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-3 Gomba

Gomba Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Fred Mbaziira, Head coach Kabula (Credit: David Isabirye)

Reactions:

We missed very many chances to win the game but I credit the players for the spirited performance. I am sure we shall double our efforts in the final game against Kyadondo on Saturday. Fred Mbaziira, Head coach Kabula Ssaza