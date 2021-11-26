Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group) | Saturday, 27th November

Buluuli Vs Ssingo – 12:00 PM

Kabula Vs Kyadondo – 3:00 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Match day five of the Masaza Cup 2021 competition in Masengere group will be played on Saturday, 27th November at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Kyaggwe Ssaza.

Coming to the two matches on the menu (Buluuli versus Ssingo and Kabula against Kyadondo), all the five teams in the group stand chances of progressing to the quarter finals.

On the current standings, Buluuli leads with four points (on a better goal difference) ahead of Kyadondo and the defending champions Gomba.

Ssingo has two points from two matches and Kabula has some minimal hope with a single point from three matches.

Kabula team. They have one point and only remain with a single match off Kyadondo

Mathematics involved:

There is a lot of mathematics involved in the remaining four matches for the Masengere group to close down.

First, on Saturday, Buluuli hosts Ssingo during the early kick off at noon.

This is a game that will mean a great deal for the two sides. Victory for Buluuli will take them to seven points and they will only need a point off Kyadondo (on Monday, 29th November 2021) to make it to quarter finals.

Ssingo team. They have two matches against Buluuli and Gomba

A win for Ssingo will see them on five points with their final game against Gomba coming on Monday.

Kabula (on one point) has the least chances of qualification.

They play their final game on Saturday against Kyadondo who are on five points.

A win for Kabula will see them on four points whilst Kyadondo will go to seven points and only need a point in the final game (against Buluuli) to qualify for the quarter finals.

Ssingo head coach Emmy Immanuel Kisakye (seated on extreme left). Ssingo remains with two matches against Buluuli & Gomba (Credit: David Isabirye)

Reactions:

We are optimistic that we shall work for the best possible results” Ssingo head coach Emmy Immanuel Kisakye revealed. Emmy Immanuel Kisakye, Ssingo head coach

Gomba head coach Ibrahim Kirya (Credit: David Isabirye)

As Gomba, we need to win our final game against Buluuli. We missed the opportunit yto avoid mathematics when we conceded late against Ssingo. Now, the onus is in our hands to win our last game on Monday. Ibrahim Kirya, Gomba head coach

We have two matches to play (against Kabula and Buluuli) that we have to win to qualify for the quarter finals comfortably. The players are well aware of the task at hand. Anthony Ssekitto, Kyadondo head coach

Kyadondo players share a light moment before their training session at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (Credit: David Isabirye)

Top Scorers (after six matches):

Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

John Paul Dambe (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 2 Goals

Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal

Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

All Results so far:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Kabula Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-3 Gomba

Gomba Ssingo 2-2 Kabula

Kabula Gomba 1-1 Buluuli

Table Standings (after six matches):