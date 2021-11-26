Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group) | Saturday, 27th November
- Buluuli Vs Ssingo – 12:00 PM
- Kabula Vs Kyadondo – 3:00 PM
*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru
Match day five of the Masaza Cup 2021 competition in Masengere group will be played on Saturday, 27th November at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Kyaggwe Ssaza.
Coming to the two matches on the menu (Buluuli versus Ssingo and Kabula against Kyadondo), all the five teams in the group stand chances of progressing to the quarter finals.
On the current standings, Buluuli leads with four points (on a better goal difference) ahead of Kyadondo and the defending champions Gomba.
Ssingo has two points from two matches and Kabula has some minimal hope with a single point from three matches.
Mathematics involved:
There is a lot of mathematics involved in the remaining four matches for the Masengere group to close down.
First, on Saturday, Buluuli hosts Ssingo during the early kick off at noon.
This is a game that will mean a great deal for the two sides. Victory for Buluuli will take them to seven points and they will only need a point off Kyadondo (on Monday, 29th November 2021) to make it to quarter finals.
A win for Ssingo will see them on five points with their final game against Gomba coming on Monday.
Kabula (on one point) has the least chances of qualification.
They play their final game on Saturday against Kyadondo who are on five points.
A win for Kabula will see them on four points whilst Kyadondo will go to seven points and only need a point in the final game (against Buluuli) to qualify for the quarter finals.
Reactions:
We are optimistic that we shall work for the best possible results” Ssingo head coach Emmy Immanuel Kisakye revealed.Emmy Immanuel Kisakye, Ssingo head coach
As Gomba, we need to win our final game against Buluuli. We missed the opportunit yto avoid mathematics when we conceded late against Ssingo. Now, the onus is in our hands to win our last game on Monday.Ibrahim Kirya, Gomba head coach
We have two matches to play (against Kabula and Buluuli) that we have to win to qualify for the quarter finals comfortably. The players are well aware of the task at hand.Anthony Ssekitto, Kyadondo head coach
Top Scorers (after six matches):
- Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals
- John Paul Dambe (Buluuli) – 2 Goals
- Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals
- Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals
- Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals
- Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 2 Goals
- Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals
- Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 1 Goal
- Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal
- Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal
- Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
- Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
All Results so far:
- Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo
- Buluuli 5-2 Kabula
- Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo
- Kabula 1-3 Gomba
- Ssingo 2-2 Kabula
- Gomba 1-1 Buluuli
Table Standings (after six matches):
- Buluuli – 4 Points (3 Goals difference)
- Kyadondo – 4 Points (2 Goals difference)
- Gomba – 4 Points (0 Goal difference)
- Ssingo – 2 Points (0 Goal difference)
- Kabula – 1 Point (-5 Goals difference)