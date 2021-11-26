Result

Express FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Eric Kambale first half penalty was enough to seal the first maximum home points for Express as they saw off resilient Wakiso Giants at Wankulukuku.

The striker made no mistake in the 36th minute to send Derrick Emukule the wrong way following a foul on Martin Kiiza.

In a game the visitors dominated, Kambale was denied by the cross bar when he got at the end of Deus Bukenya cross in the first half while at the other end, Frank Ssebuufu shot just wide from inside the six yard.

The second half was all about Wakiso Giants dominating play as the hosts sat back to defend their lead and played on the counter.

Action from Express 1-0 Wakiso Giants Credit: Wakiso Giants

Ssebuufu twice came close after good turns in the area but was denied by Otim while Charles Musiige failed to Emukule from close range when he was all alone.

The visitors had what appeared like two genuine penalty shootouts turned down as the game waned.

First, substitute Daniel Shabena appeared to handle in the area and on the second occasion, Express skipper Enock Walusimbi fouled Ivan Bogere.

Former Express winger Frank Ssenyondo also came close to his first goal in Purple colours but saw his shot fly just over the bar as the hosts held on till the final whistle.

The win moves them to 11 points from 7 games and is now 6th on the table while Wakiso Giants stay 4th with one point better.

Express face Onduparaka away on Tuesday while the Purple Sharks take on Soltilo Bright Stars on the same day at Wakissha.

Line ups

Express FC XI: Otim (GK), Bukenya, Ssekyembe, Jjuuko, Walusimbi ©, Kakooza, Byamukama, Kiiza (Senkaaba), Kambale (Shabena), Musiige and Lwesibawa (Mayanja)

Unused Subs: Kusiima, Walugembe, Mubuya

Wakiso Giants XI: Emukule (GK), Matsiko, Wasswa, Kawooya ©, Ssenfuka (Masiko), Bukenya, Ssematimba (Ssenyondo), Bogere (Kimbowa), Ssebuufu (Aliro)

Unused subs: Kiirya (GK), Komakech, Lubwama

Match Details

Goals: 1 Kambale 35’ (P)

Bookings: Musiige 45+1