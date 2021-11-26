Result

Arua Hill 0-1 KCCA

Express 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Police 0-0 Mbarara City

UPDF 2-1 Busoga United

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 Tooro United

SC Villa 2-1 Onduparaka

Davis Kasirye came off the bench to score the winner as KCCA edged hosts Arua Hill 1-0 in Barifa on Tuesday.

The lanky forward had come on for injured Julius Poloto in the 20th minute and scored in the 37th minute with a typical Kasirye header.

The hosts had some opportunities to draw the game level but Geoffrey Wasswa did well to clear the lines when debutant Derrick Ochan was beaten.

The loss to Arua Hill mean the Kongolo have managed to pick maximum points only once in the last five games and two in seven since gaining promotion to the top tier.

Livingstone Mbabazi’s men are now 11th on the table with 7 points from as many games.

FULLTIME!!!



We bag the three points on a hostile evening in West Nile.

What a team! What a group of players. #AHSCKCCA #StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/3BvSp5UYQ0 — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) November 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the win for the Red Eagles stretches their lead by six points to 19 points although they have played two more games than Vipers who host URA on Saturday.

KCCA’s next game is at home against BUL FC on Wednesday next week while Arua Hill visit Busoga United the day before.

Arua Hill SC: Anyama Richard (GK), Atendele Geriga, Toha Rashid, Ibrahim Magandazi, Matovu Richard, Ndihabwe David, Wahab Gadafi, Allan Mugalu, Kawawa Rashid, Eseru Robert, Ssekamatte Samuel

Subs: Omedwa Rogers, Muhammad Rashid, Bright Vvuni, Ssaka Sharif, Gadafi Gadinho, Andama Junior, Innocent M.

KCCA FC Line Up: Ochan D (GK), Wafula, Wasswa, Revita, Achai, Mugume, Usama (Mugerwa), Mato, (Jurua), Poloto (Kasirye), Lwanga (Gift), Anaku