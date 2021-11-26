Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 | Friday, November 26, 2021 Results:



Sports Club Villa 2-1 Onduparaka



Onduparaka Arua Hill 0-1 KCCA



KCCA Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 Tooro United



Tooro United Police 0-0 Mbarara City



Sports Club Villa recovered from a goal down to overcome a 10 man Onduparaka outfit in a Uganda Premier League contest at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday, November 26, 2021.



The Caterpillars’ captain Muhammed Jaggarson Shaban gave the visitors an early lead after 10 minutes.



Midfielder Salim Abdallah and forward Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang replied in the 24th and 38th minutes respectively for the home side.



Onduparaka played the final 25 minutes with a man less following a send-off for captain Rashid Okocha after a second bookable offence.



The Jogoos had a bright start when winger Saddam Masereka won them their first corner inside the opening five minutes.



Onduparaka replied with a shot from Baden Mujahid that flew off target on seven minutes.



On ten minutes, Shaban broke the deadlock with a well-timed shot at the near post of goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige off Mujahid’s dipping delivery.



Moments later, Shaban shot way off target from an acute angle on the right.



The first caution of the game was given to Onduparaka’s Emmanuel Okech on 17 minutes.

SC Villa’s equalizer came in the 25th minute from Abdallah with a beautiful shot after being set up by Travis Mutyaba’s wall pass.



The Jogoo’s goalkeeper Kibirige was alert to tame Ivan Okello’s shot on the edge of the goal area in the 27th minute.



The home side remained on a mission possible when Mutyaba’s intended through ball for Isaac Ogwang was intercepted on the half hour mark and moments later, Salim’s curling free-kick was headed away by Ivan Okello inside the Onduparaka goal area.



In the 33rd minute, Goffin Oywiroth shot way off target from 30 yards.



SC Villa took the lead through Ogwang’s sublime finish following a text book move involving Abdallah Salim and Travis Mutyaba.



The Caterpillars called for a first half change three minutes to the mandatory recess break when Ivan Okello was rested for Gabriel Matata.



This was SC Villa’s second victory in 5 matches played so far, taking them to 7 points as they are 13th on the 16 team log.



Onduparaka remains on 8 points having suffered their third loss of the campaign and they stay in the 8th position.

Team Line Ups:

Sports Club Villa XI: Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Garvin Kizito Mugweri, Joseph Kafumbe, Fred Gift, Kenneth Ssemakula, Saddam Masereka, Amir Kakomo, Salim Abdallah, Goffin Oywiroth, Isaac Ogwang, Travis Mutyaba

Subs: Martin Senkooto (G.K), Benson Muhindo, Ronald Ssekiganda, Abdulwahid Iddi, Umar Lutalo, Derrick Ssekiranda, Fred Agandu

Head coach: Petros Koukouras

Onduparaka XI: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Gasper Adriko, Rashid Okocha, Isaac Okello, Ahmed Amayo, Rashid Yakin, Ivan Okello, Baden Mujahid, Muhammad Shaban, Nathan Oloro, Emmanuel Okech

Subs: Emmanuel Opolot, Hamza Geriga, Jimmy Ndalambi, Allan Busobozi, James Jarieko, Mansoor Safi, Gabriel Matata

Head coach: George Lutalo

Match officials: