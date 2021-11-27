Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group) | Saturday, 27th November

Buluuli Vs Ssingo – 12:00 PM

Kabula Vs Kyadondo – 3:00 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe

The Masaza Cup 2021 tournament continues on Saturday, November 27, 2021 with a double header in Masengere group at the at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Kyaggwe Ssaza.

2011 winners Buluuli face the 2015 champions Ssingo in the early kick off at 12 PM.

Then, at 3 PM, Kabula will take on the 2008 champions Kyadondo in the second game.

All the two matches are of equal significance to the teams in the box, as they will mean a great deal to the qualification struggles for the quarter finals.

Buluuli comes to their game against Ssingo with four points and victory will take them top of the standings before the Kabula and Kyadondo game.

Ssingo has two points and maximum points will see them also top with five points ahead of their final game on Monday against the defending champions Gomba.

Ssingo team that drew 1-all with Kyadondo

Buluuli head coach Peter Ssibo is optimistic that he will stage a gallant fight.

“We want to work hard and win to avoid the mathematics. There is no short cut” Ssibo revealed.

Emmy Immanuel Kisakye, head coach at Ssingo Ssaza team

His counterpart at Ssingo, Emmy Immanuel Kisakye is also targeting for maximum points.

“We have two games left in the game and they mean a lot for Ssingo’s survival. The match on Saturday against Buluuli will be approached cautiously” Kisakye, also head coach at Edgars Youth Football Club stated.

Buluuli will dwell upon players as goalkeeper Salim Abdallah Ssekamwa, Johnson Ssenyonga, John Paul Ndembe, John Innocent Kisolo and Swaib Kazibwe among others.

Star player Derrick Kaija is suspended after being red carded against Gomba during the 1-all draw.

Ssingo on the other hand has goalkeeper Francis Kasumba, Livingstone Mbigo, Bright Adoa, Joseph Ssewaali and Fahad Nsuki, among others for inspiration.

Kabula plays their final game on Saturday against Kyadondo who are on five points.

A win for Kabula will see them on four points whilst Kyadondo will go to seven points and only need a point in the final game (against Buluuli) to qualify for the quarter finals.

Masengere group will close business officially on Monday, 29th November 2021 with yet another double header when Gomba plays Ssingo at noon before Kyadondo will take on Buluuli in the mother of all battles.

Top Scorers (after six matches):

Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

John Paul Dambe (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 2 Goals

Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal

Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

All Results so far:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Kabula Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-3 Gomba

Gomba Ssingo 2-2 Kabula

Kabula Gomba 1-1 Buluuli

Points: