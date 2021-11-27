Masaza Cup 2021 (Masengere Group) | Saturday, 27th November



Buluuli Vs Ssingo – 12:00 PM



Kabula Vs Kyadondo – 3:00 PM



*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District, Kyaggwe



Kabula hosts Kyadondo in the second game on Saturday, November 27, 2021 during the Masengere group in the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.



Kabula has one point from three matches and will be merely playing for prestige.



On the other hand, Kyadondo has four points and seek a win at all costs to have the early advantage of qualification from the group to the quarter finals.



Anthony Ssekitto, head coach at Kyadondo believes they have the motivation and quality to out-match the opposition.



Anthony Ssekitto, head coach at Kyadondo (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We eye for victory in this match. The players are motivated enough to work for the win which will place us in an advantage position” Ssekitto revealed.



Kabula head coach, Fred Mbaziira desires a respectable finish as they wind down their group business.



“We want to go back home with a win at least. Therefore, we shall work hard” Mbaziira stated.

A win for Kabula will see them on four points whilst Kyadondo will go to seven points and only need a point in the final game (against Buluuli) to qualify for the quarter finals.



Fred Mbaziira, head coach at Kabula (Credit: David Isabirye)

Key players:



Kyadondo has several key players as Enock Kibuka (goalkeeper), Yuda Ddumba, Christopher Tebandeke, Henry Wamala, Kenneth Kimera and Isaac Ssenyunja among others.



Fred Ntambi is out suspended after being red carded against Ssing during the one all draw.



Kabula team that held Ssingo 2-all (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kabula will dwell upon Valentine Odoi, stylish left footed player Rashid Mutebi, Theodous Makubuya, Denis Habagaya, Moses Kasaga and reliable captain Emmanuel Kawuma among others for inspiration.



Masengere group will close business officially on Monday, 29th November 2021 with yet another double header when Gomba plays Ssingo at noon before Kyadondo will take on Buluuli in the mother of all battles.



Top Scorers (after six matches):



Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals



John Paul Dambe (Buluuli) – 2 Goals



Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals



Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals



Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals



Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 2 Goals



Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals



Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 1 Goal



Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal



Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal



Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal



Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal



Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal



Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal



Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal



All Results so far:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo



Buluuli 5-2 Kabula



Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo



Kabula 1-3 Gomba



Ssingo 2-2 Kabula



Gomba 1-1 Buluuli



Points:

