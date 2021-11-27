Plascon Mongers Rugby Club will live to thank the heavens for lady luck smiling upon them during Day One action of the Coronation Sevens circuit.

In their Pool D matches on Saturday, the Entebbe based side saw off Stallions, 34-07, during round two but lost, 12-00, to Jinja Hippos in round three.

Mongers, who were initially supposed to play the opening game of the day against Impis in round one, arrived late at the venue due to a mechanical failure of their team bus. The Makerere side, with free walkover points on offer, in a spirit of sportsmanship, opted to play it as the closing match of the day instead.

Drama unfolded in that match as the two teams exchanged tries early on but Mongers ran away with a 24-10 victory that broke the Impis players’ hearts.

Impis had beaten Hippos, 19-10, that left two main cup spots open for the three teams. That meant that Pool D’s ranking needed the help of a calculator to determine who would be on top.

And due to their tally of tries scored, Mongers took the top spot.

Coronation Sevens Knockout Draws Rundown

Thus, they will face Warriors in the third main cup quarterfinal during Day Two’s action on Sunday morning.

Main Cup Quarterfinal Fixtures:

Black Pirates vs Jinja Hippos

Heathens vs Buffaloes

Plascon Mongers vs Warriors

Kobs vs Rams

Watch all the games live on Kawowo Sports YouTube channel.