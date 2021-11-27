Saturday November 27, 2021

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 3pm

Vipers’ coach Oliviera Roberto is wary of the threat posed by arguably the Venoms’ most difficult opponent URA.

The two sides face off at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Saturday with either targeting maximum points to keep pace with KCCA who have dropped just two points in 7 games.

“URA is different and more difficult but we are at home with very good pitch conditions and the players are prepared,” Cardoso, Robertinho’s assistant told the club’s website.

“We are going to do everything to win the game; the players know what to do. The motivation is so high and three points is what we shall be working for, nothing less.”

No side has beaten Vipers since they gained promotion to the league than URA who have managed 15 wins against Venoms’ 6 in 33 meetings.

Both teams come into the game on the back of morale boosting wins with Vipers beating Mbarara City 2-0 away in Kakyeeka while URA walloped Tooro United 6-1.

The hosts will be without their leading marksman Yunus Sentamu who picked up an injury in the last game but that can’t be said of Steven Mukwala who hit four goals in the win against Tooro United.

And facing his former bosses will be an extra motivation and the Venoms must watch him out.

In Sentamu’s absence, Congolese Ceaser Mazonki will be the main goal threat for the four time champions.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 2-2 draw and surely denied both chance to lift the title.