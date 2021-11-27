Masaza Cup 2021 | Masengere Group:

Buluuli 3-3 Ssingo

Ssingo Half-Time: Kabula 1-1 Kyadondo

Ssingo secured a point off Buluuli during a 3-all affair in a Masengere group duel in the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 tournament at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

John Paul Ndembe, Johnson Ssenyonga and Lawrence Kakande scored for Buluuli.

Mike Kayongo, Cyrus Mukalazi and substitute Fahad Nsuki netted for Ssingo, winners of the tournament in 2015.

This thriller was handled by national referee Richard Kimbowa with either side creating scoring opportunities.

Ssingo had the first chance towards goal when Lauben Lubwama hit the cross bar in the 20th minute.

With five minutes to close business in the opening half, Mike Kayongo opened the scores for Ssingo (his third goal of the tournament) as they bossed the opening half 1-0.

At the start of the second half, both sides called for fresh legs.

Buluuli introduced Ramathan Mwanga for Vincent Barwenda and Ssingo rested Innocent Kitimbo for Joseph Kanaabi.

John Paul Ndembe equalized for Buluuli in the 50th minute with a sublime finish past goalkeeper Francis Kasumba for his third goal of the championship.

John Paul Ndembe in action

Ssingo then called for a double change when Eddie Bulwanyi and Bright Adoa were introduced for Livingstone Mbigo and Lauben Lubwama respectively in the 55th minute.

Three minutes past the hour mark, Ssingo restored their lead through Cyrus Mukalazi whose deflected free-kick beat the defensive wall and goalkeeper Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa.

A goal melee in the Ssingo backline resulted into a handball call and referee Kimbowa did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Ndembe missed the initial effort – thanks to goalkeeper Francis Kasumba’s perfect dive to his left but the Johnson Ssenyonga was faster to tap in the rebound for the equalizer with 19 minutes to play.

Buluuli then took command of the game for the first time with Lawrence Kakande’s superb goal from acute angle off the right flank on 83 minutes

The real drama was yet to unfold in the five added minutes after normal time.

Buluuli goalkeeper Ssekamwa fluffed a shot and substitute Fahad Nsuki made no mistake to bury the ball home for the equalizer on stroke of full time.

Three-all the enticing contest ended much to the jubilation of Ssingo players and definitely dejection of Buluuli.

Action between Buluuli and Ssingo at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Buluuli goes to five points to remain top of the standings (ahead of Kabula versus Kyadondo contest).

Ssingo remains win-less with the third draw of the tournament which levels them on three points.

Kyadondo has four points whilst party spoilers Kabula have a single point.

By the time of publishing this report, Kyadondo and Kabula were facing each other.

Decisive matches:

Masengere group will close business officially on Monday, 29th November 2021 with yet another double header when Gomba plays Ssingo at noon before Kyadondo will take on Buluuli in the mother of all battles.

Buluuli XI Vs Ssingo

Team Line Ups:

Buluuli XI: Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa (G.K), Derrick Kato, Abdul Malik, Lawrence Kakande, Ibrahim Farid Ssekyanzi, Johnson Ssenyonga, Steven Sserebe, Vicent Barwenda, John Innocent Kisolo, John Paul Ndembe, Rhovan Kasaka

Subs: Richard Kiberu, Michael Mugenyi, Ceaser Orwotho, Ramathan Mwanga

Team Officials:

Head coach : Peter Ssibo

: Peter Ssibo Assistant coach: Hamuza Mumenya

Hamuza Mumenya Goalkeeping coach : Gerrald Kaketo

: Gerrald Kaketo Team Doctor : Shafik Kyagulanyi

: Shafik Kyagulanyi Team manager: Stephen Tiberwondwa

Ssingo XI Vs Buluuli

Ssingo XI: Francis Kasumba (G.K), Livingstone Mbigo, Charles Batiibwe, Jackson Ssembatya, Lauben Lubwama, Ibrahim Ssenkungu, Mike Kayongo, Joseph Ssewaali, Cyrus Mukalazi, Moses Mukisa, Joseph Kanaabi

Subs: Lawrence Lubanga, Eddie Bulwaanyi, Fahad Nsukki, Innocent Kitimbo, Bright Adoa

Team officials:

Head coach: Emmy Immanuel Kisakye

Emmy Immanuel Kisakye Assistant coach : Joshua Tamale

: Joshua Tamale Goalkeepers’ coach : Michael Ssekubomba

: Michael Ssekubomba Team Doctor: Muhammed Sadiki Aki

Muhammed Sadiki Aki Team Manager: Tonny Mukasa

Buluuli and Ssingo captains with the match officials prior to kick off

Match officials:

Center Referee: Richard Kimbowa

Richard Kimbowa Assistant Referee 1 : Brianson Musisi

: Brianson Musisi Assistant Referee 2 : Ivan Lubwama

: Ivan Lubwama Fourth official: Alex Wasswa

Alex Wasswa Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Top Scorers (after six matches):

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 3 Goals

John Paul Ndembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 3 Goals

Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal

Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Lawrence Kakande (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Cyrus Mukalazi (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Fahad Nsuki (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Masud Dod Mele (Kabula) – 1 Goal

All Results so far:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Kabula Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-3 Gomba

Gomba Ssingo 2-2 Kabula

Kabula Gomba 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Buluuli 3-3 Ssingo

Points: