Vipers SC 0-2 URA

URA beat Vipers 2-0 to hand the Venoms their first defeat since the appointment of Brazilian Oliviera Roberto.

Joackim Ojera and Cromwell Rwothomio scored in either half of the game played on Saturday afternoon at Kitende.

The hosts started better with their high press forcing the URA defence into errors that went unpunished.

URA then got in front with Ojera tap in after the hard work had been done by Mukwala who beat Paul Willa first for pace and power, then Halid Lwaliwa and his cutback found the 7 just inside the six yard from where he made no mistake.

Milton Karisa came close at the other end but missed two chances to draw the game level.

After the break, Vipers staff reacted by withdrawing Bright Anukani for Karim Watambala and later had Angolan Nelito Tavares and David Bagoole come on as they intensified the search for the leveller.

URA then opted to play on the break and could have extended lead but Mukwala was at best selfish or made weird decisions on those moments.

It wasn’t until the 74th minute that the second goal arrived after Fabien Mutombora failed to deal with a cross from Ashraf Mandela down the right and Cromwell reacted faster to slot home.

Paul Mucureezi came on late and saw his feeble free kick easily saved by Hannington Ssebwalunyo who stood out on the day along with his two centre backs in moments the Venoms exerted pressure.

The win lifts URA to 7th on the log with 10 points from five games while Vipers stay second with 13 points with a game more.

URA’s next assignment is a home tie against bottom placed Police while Vipers visit newly promoted Gadaffi FC.