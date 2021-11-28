Uganda Premier League 2021-2022:

BUL 1-1 Gaddafi

BUL and Gaddafi Football Clubs shared the spoils one-all during the only top-tier match played on Sunday at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja.

Alex Kitata scored the opener for Gaddafi before Richard Ayiko replied for BUL with a late strike.

Alex Kitata is hugged by Gaddafi teammates after scoring the opener

Kitata was a first-half substitute for Faisal Muwawu in the 26th minute before opening the scoring business off Brian Kalumba’s assist 10 minutes into the final stanza.

Kalumba released Kitata into space before the former The Saints, SC Villa, and UPDF gangly forward flipped the ball through the legs of the advancing goalkeeper Saidi Keni for the opener.

Joseph Ssemujju tackles Gaddafi winger James Otim at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe

BUL rallied for the equalizer through left back Richard Ayiko’s distant cross-cum-shot past goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi in the 85th minute.

The point shared per side was good enough to propel BUL to second place on the 16 team log with 14 points from 7 matches, one better than Vipers who lost 1-0 to URA on Saturday.

Gaddafi who played to their third draw of the campaign in 7 outings is in 8th place as they have now collected 9 points from 7 matches.

Brian Kalumba was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.

Brian Kalumba with his man of the match plaque

BUL XI Vs Gaddafi

Team Line Ups:

BUL XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Umar Mukobe, Richard Ayiko, Walter Ochola, Hillary Onek, George Kasonko (Captain), Pascal Ngobi, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Richard Wandyaka, Musa Esenu, Joseph Ssemujju

Subs: Emmanuel Kalyowa (G.K), Ibrahim Kazindula, Fredson Gwoto, Ibrahim Nsimbe, Simon Peter Oketch, Dickson Niwamanya, Ivan Wani

Manager: Alex Isabirye

Gaddafi XI Vs BUL

Gaddafi XI: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Karenzi Buchorchora, Hassan Musana, Bakali Magumba, Andrew Waiswa (Captain), Yunusu Sibira, Umaru Kyeyune, Steven Mungunchi, Faisal Muwau, James Otim, Brian Kalumba

Subs: Paul Mujampwani (G.K), Ibrahim Masa, Willis Otongo, Amos Kirya, Joel Madondo, Alex Kitata, Frank Mulimi

Head coach: Peter Onen

Match officials: