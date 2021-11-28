Masaza Cup 2021 | Masengere Group:

Monday, 29th November:

Ssingo Vs Gomba – 12:00 PM

Kyadondo Vs Buluuli – 3:00 PM

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District – Kyaggwe Ssaza

The Masaza Cup organizing committee has docked Kyadondo Ssaza of three points and goals apiece for fielding an ineligible player, Kibumba Kasirye, also known as Eddy Balotelli Edrisa.

The committee based in Njeru was chaired by Samuel Mpiima ruled that Kasirye was indeed a registered player for Blacks Power Football Club, an entity in the FUFA Big League, a division where no player in the Masaza Cup is supposed to have featured.

They made the ruling on Sunday morning following a petition filed by Kabula a day earlier.

Kabula had lost 3-2 to Kyadondo on Saturday during a game that they twice recovered from a goal down.

In the petition lodged by Kabula team manager Richard Ssenyondo and co-signed by Aloysious Ngabo, the alleged player is registered in the FIFA Connect system under ID 11KWVB4 for FUFA Big League out-fit Blacks Power where he played in the 2018-2019 season.

“We have found enough evidence that Kibumba Kasirye was registered by Blacks Power FC and Kyadondo is punished by docking them three points and three goals. The player is also barred for featuring in the championship” Mpiima revealed.

Kyadondo’s Kibumba Kasirye (left) takes on Gomba’s Brian Aniku during the opening game at Njeru

The decision has definitely affected the table standings in Masengere coming to the final match day on Monday, 29th November 2021.

Buluuli leads the standings with 5 points. Gomba, Kyadondo and Kabula are all on four points whilst Ssingo has three points.

The same committee suspended Ssingo head coach Eddy Immanuel Kisakye for three physically played matches with a fine of Shs. 500,0000 as well as referee Richard Kimbowa for three games.

Decisive matches:

Masengere group will close business officially on Monday, 29th November 2021 with yet another double header when Gomba plays Ssingo at noon before Kyadondo will take on Buluuli in the mother of all battles.

Top Scorers (after six matches):

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 3 Goals

John Paul Ndembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 3 Goals

Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Lawrence Kakande (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Cyrus Mukalazi (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Fahad Nsuki (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Masud Dod Mele (Kabula) – 1 Goal

All Results so far:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Kabula Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-3 Gomba

Gomba Ssingo 2-2 Kabula

Kabula Gomba 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Buluuli 3-3 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 3-0 Kyadondo

Positions: