Masaza Cup 2021 | Masengere Group:
Monday, 29th November:
- Ssingo Vs Gomba – 12:00 PM
- Kyadondo Vs Buluuli – 3:00 PM
*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District – Kyaggwe Ssaza
The Masaza Cup organizing committee has docked Kyadondo Ssaza of three points and goals apiece for fielding an ineligible player, Kibumba Kasirye, also known as Eddy Balotelli Edrisa.
The committee based in Njeru was chaired by Samuel Mpiima ruled that Kasirye was indeed a registered player for Blacks Power Football Club, an entity in the FUFA Big League, a division where no player in the Masaza Cup is supposed to have featured.
They made the ruling on Sunday morning following a petition filed by Kabula a day earlier.
Kabula had lost 3-2 to Kyadondo on Saturday during a game that they twice recovered from a goal down.
In the petition lodged by Kabula team manager Richard Ssenyondo and co-signed by Aloysious Ngabo, the alleged player is registered in the FIFA Connect system under ID 11KWVB4 for FUFA Big League out-fit Blacks Power where he played in the 2018-2019 season.
“We have found enough evidence that Kibumba Kasirye was registered by Blacks Power FC and Kyadondo is punished by docking them three points and three goals. The player is also barred for featuring in the championship” Mpiima revealed.
The decision has definitely affected the table standings in Masengere coming to the final match day on Monday, 29th November 2021.
Buluuli leads the standings with 5 points. Gomba, Kyadondo and Kabula are all on four points whilst Ssingo has three points.
The same committee suspended Ssingo head coach Eddy Immanuel Kisakye for three physically played matches with a fine of Shs. 500,0000 as well as referee Richard Kimbowa for three games.
Decisive matches:
Masengere group will close business officially on Monday, 29th November 2021 with yet another double header when Gomba plays Ssingo at noon before Kyadondo will take on Buluuli in the mother of all battles.
Top Scorers (after six matches):
- Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 3 Goals
- John Paul Ndembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals
- Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 3 Goals
- Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals
- Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals
- Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals
- Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals
- Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 2 Goals
- Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal
- Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal
- Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
- Lawrence Kakande (Buluuli) – 1 Goal
- Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
- Cyrus Mukalazi (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
- Fahad Nsuki (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
- Masud Dod Mele (Kabula) – 1 Goal
All Results so far:
- Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo
- Buluuli 5-2 Kabula
- Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo
- Kabula 1-3 Gomba
- Ssingo 2-2 Kabula
- Gomba 1-1 Buluuli
- Buluuli 3-3 Ssingo
- Kabula 3-0 Kyadondo
Positions:
- Buluuli – 5 Points (3 Goals difference)
- Gomba – 4 Points (0 Goal difference)
- Kyadondo – 4 Points (-1 Goal difference)
- Kabula – 4 Point (-2 Goals difference)
- Ssingo – 3 Points (0 Goal difference)