Striker Juliet Nalukenge on Saturday boosted the Uganda U20 Women’s National Team camp after her arrival in the country.

The lethal forward who plies her trade at Chrysomolia FC on loan from Apollon Ladies in Cyprus jetted into the country on Saturday morning and straight away joined the team base at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi.

She was later involved in a friendly game against UCU Lady Cardinals FC, scoring a brace as the U20 team registered a 5-0 win.

Juliet Nalukenge in action against UCU Lady Cardinals

The other goals came from skipper Fauzia Najjemba (brace) and Aisha Nantongo.

Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi, the head coach at Uganda U20 Women’s National Team, believes Nalukenge’s availability brings confidence to the team ahead of the crucial fixture against South Africa in the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi Credit: John Batanudde

“I’m happy that she is joining us a week to the game and this gives us enough time to prepare well and get the team chemistry,” he said.

Uganda will host South Africa in the first leg of the third qualifying round on 3rd December at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The return leg will then come two weeks later in South Africa where the winner on aggregate will advance to the fourth round.

To reach this stage, Uganda eliminated Kenya 10-3 on aggregate while South Africa on the other hand ejected Mozambique with an aggregate score of 4-2.