Masaza Cup 2021 | Masengere Group
Monday, November 29, 2021 Results:
- Ssingo 2-0 Gomba
- Buluuli 2-1 Kyadondo
The Masengere group of the 2021 Masaza Cup officially ended on Monday, November 29, 2021.
By close of business, 2015 winners Ssingo and 2011 champions Buluuli progressed to the quarter finals of the annual championship.
Ssingo who finished the game with 10 men beat the reigning and defeating champions Gomba 2-0 in the early kick off.
Super substitute Charles Ssembalirwa scored the opener after 39 minutes before Mike Kayongo capped the icing on the cake with the second goal on the stroke of full time.
Ssembalirwa was also sent off for an elbow incident.
In the second game on the same day, Buluuli edged a hard fighting Kyadondo 2-1.
Derrick Kaija and a penalty from Lawrence Kakande in either half gave Buluuli the maximum points.
Kenneth Kimera struck a beautiful free-kick, also missing a penalty.
Buluuli qualified as group leaders with the maximum eight points and Ssingo made it to the last eight stage with six points.
Top Scorers (after eight matches):
- Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 4 Goals
- Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 4 Goals
- John Paul Ndembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals
- Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals
- Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals
- Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals
- Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals
- Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 2 Goals
- Lawrence Kakande (Buluuli) – 2 Goals
- Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal
- Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal
- Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal
- Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
- Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
- Cyrus Mukalazi (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
- Fahad Nsuki (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
- Masud Dod Mele (Kabula) – 1 Goal
- Charles Ssembwalirwa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal
- Derrick Kaija (Buluuli) – 1 Goal
All Results so far:
- Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo
- Buluuli 5-2 Kabula
- Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo
- Kabula 1-3 Gomba
- Ssingo 2-2 Kabula
- Gomba 1-1 Buluuli
- Buluuli 3-3 Ssingo
- Kabula 3-0 Kyadondo
- Ssingo 2-0 Gomba
- Buluuli 2-1 Kyadondo
Points:
- Buluuli – 8 Points (4 Goals difference)
- Ssingo – 6 Points (4 Goals difference)
- Gomba – 4 Points (-2 Goals difference)
- Kyadondo – 4 Points (-2 Goals difference)
- Kabula – 4 Points (-2 Goals difference)