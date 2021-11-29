Masaza Cup 2021 | Masengere Group

Monday, November 29, 2021 Results:

Ssingo 2-0 Gomba

Gomba Buluuli 2-1 Kyadondo

The Masengere group of the 2021 Masaza Cup officially ended on Monday, November 29, 2021.

By close of business, 2015 winners Ssingo and 2011 champions Buluuli progressed to the quarter finals of the annual championship.

Ssingo who finished the game with 10 men beat the reigning and defeating champions Gomba 2-0 in the early kick off.

Super substitute Charles Ssembalirwa scored the opener after 39 minutes before Mike Kayongo capped the icing on the cake with the second goal on the stroke of full time.

Ssembalirwa was also sent off for an elbow incident.

In the second game on the same day, Buluuli edged a hard fighting Kyadondo 2-1.

Derrick Kaija and a penalty from Lawrence Kakande in either half gave Buluuli the maximum points.

Kenneth Kimera struck a beautiful free-kick, also missing a penalty.

Buluuli qualified as group leaders with the maximum eight points and Ssingo made it to the last eight stage with six points.

Top Scorers (after eight matches):

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 4 Goals

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 4 Goals

John Paul Ndembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals

Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Lawrence Kakande (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Cyrus Mukalazi (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Fahad Nsuki (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Masud Dod Mele (Kabula) – 1 Goal

Charles Ssembwalirwa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Derrick Kaija (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

All Results so far:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Kabula Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-3 Gomba

Gomba Ssingo 2-2 Kabula

Kabula Gomba 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Buluuli 3-3 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 3-0 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Ssingo 2-0 Gomba

Gomba Buluuli 2-1 Kyadondo

Points: