Tuesday November 30, 2021

Green Light stadium, Arua 3pm Live on TV

Reigning champions Express FC will be all out to play for three points as they visit Onduparaka in Arua on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles have gone four successive games without losing to the hosts in Arua since their defeat in Onduparaka’s first season.

But Wasswa Bbosa’s men must do the job minus several key players including Ugandan internationals Murushid Juuko and Martin Kiiza due to fever and hamstring respectively.

“Experienced center back Murushid Juuko is ruled out due to a fever along with midfielders Daniel Shabene, Nicholas Kasozi and forward George Senkaaba who are also down with a fever,” the club revealed on their website.

“Winger Martin Kizza is also not available due to a hamstring injury while assistant captain and midfielder Abel Etrude is nursing a Quadricep injury. Ivan Mayanja is also ruled out.”

But they boosted by the return from suspension of defenders Isa Lumu and Arthur Kiggundu.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka who fell to SC Villa 2-1 in their last game will be without left back Rashid Okocha who was sent off at Njeru.

Express could move up to second place with victory while Onduparaka win could lift them to sixth place.

