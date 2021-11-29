

Omar Mayanja and Hussein Mukuye may have lost out in their last attempt at the title but are still pleased with their MOSAC Jinja Rally victory.

The Cleanlines Racing Team set out their intent in the first stage of the event posting the second-best time on stage one. However, wet and muddy conditions took a toll on them and other crews.

They fell back but managed to keep in the chase to pick up the win. Ronald Sebuguzi came second with Fred Busulwa in third place.

The Jinja Rally victory comes four years after his last win in the 2017 Mbarara Rally.

To Mayanja, the Jinja Rally victory already feels special.

“I have won NRC rounds three times before. But this one is special. It’s the first time I have set out to take the win.

“I didn’t wait for others to falter. I wasn’t going to drive for second place,” he said.

Mayanja entered the event fourth in the championship. With 90 points behind championship leader Duncan Mubiru, any realistic chance of claiming the title seemed distant.

“First of all, in rally, you cannot rule out anything. Anything can happen to anyone anytime. So you come and show up, if you don’t show up, you can’t complain. So I showed up and competed and proved I have the speeds regardless,” he added.

“So what we wanted to close with was a good performance, at least a win.

“To win a championship you not only need speed but also patience. So we shall take our time till we get our title.”

Previously, Mayanja’s participation in events has been characterized by mishaps. He admits that he has found a way around finishing rallies.

“We have figured out finishing. We now know which stages suit us and where we can go fastest. We have also figured out most of our weaknesses.

“In 2019, I set myself a goal of finishing every event. We dropped out of just two in that year. Since Pearl Rally 2019, we have not dropped out of a single event. That is nine top seven results including three podiums and a victory,” he said.

With the prolonged season now behind, Mayanja is looking at better fortunes next year.

“We hope that in 2022 sponsorship opportunities will return to pre-pandemic levels and that will enable us to maintain the finishing record, turn the top seven results into top five and podiums into wins,” he asserted.