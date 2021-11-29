FUFA Big League 2021-2022 | Match Day Three:

Monday, November 29, 2021: Proline Vs Kataka

Proline Vs Kataka At MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (3 PM)

Kataka will play their second game of the 2021-2022 FUFA Big League away from home against Proline at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city on Monday, November 29, 2021.

The game comes after a 1-all draw with another season club in the second division Nyamityobora at the Mbale Municipal Stadium a fortnight ago.

Based in Mbale, Eastern Uganda, Kataka has been camped in Jinja city and held three training sessions at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru from Friday until Sunday, 28th November 2021.

Vice chairman of the club Hassan Kirunda Kakaire believes the camp in Jinja has further helped the team prepare well for the game with Proline.

L-R: Godfrey Awachango (Kataka head coach), Hassan Kirunda Kakaire (vice chairman administration and team manager) as well as Martin Wanyheya (Assistant coach)

“We have camped in Jinja and trained at Njeru for now three days. We target nothing but victory when we face Proline in Kampala on Monday” Kirunda told Kawowo Sports after Sunday’s training session at Njeru.

The club will dearly miss their inspiration captain Peter Lusimbula who has a nose fracture as well as Ashraf Mulinde, Yasin Mukasa and Wilber Wamala.

Head coach Godfrey Awachango, christened as Toldo, however asserts that they have enough fire power as capable replacements.

“We are set. The players ready to fill the void for those not available are willing to give 100 percent” Awachango stated.

The Kataka new signings with the team officials at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (Credit: David Isabirye)

The club recently promoted six junior players from their Academy side, Amus College in Bukedea, a sporting educational institution owned by Kachumbali county MP Hon. Patrick Opolot Isiagi.

The new young players promoted are Muhammed Byafala, Usama Kahemba, Sharif Masai, Faragye Mugambe, goalkeeper Muzamiru Nambobi and Aka Makosi.

Muzamiru Nambobi, a goalkeeper at Kataka Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

The promoted players rhyme with the club’s agenda of scouting and grooming new talents as well as fronting their education interests.

The junior crop of players will be joined by the vastly tried and tested players as Francis Odongo, goalkeeper Edward Kasibante, Nansur Nandala among others.

Kataka’s dependable player Nasur Nandala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Against Proline, Kataka faces an experienced side that has a couple of outstanding players as Brian Umony, Yusuf Mukisa, Mustafa Mujjuzi and the ever reliable captain Noordin Bunjo, among other players.

Monday’s contest is the only game on the menu after four matches that were played on Sunday, 28th November 2021.

For starters, three clubs shall be promoted to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for the upcoming season; 2022-2023.

Other Results: