Tuesday November 30, 2021

Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara City

After going four games without any victory, Mbarara City seek redemption when they host youthful SC Villa at Kakyeeka on Tuesday.

The Ankole Lions coached by former SC Villa striker Hussein Mbalangu have not won since beating visiting Arua Hill 2-1 exactly a month ago.

They have since lost to BUL, UPDF and Vipers and held by bottom placed Police and it’s such an indecent streak that will spur them to beat the 16-time champions who have never won at Kakyeeka in the past three meetings.

NEXT MATCH



Our next focus is hunting maximum points on the from Mbarara City in the land of milk and honey #SCVUpdates| #WeAreTheJogoos| #TheJogoos pic.twitter.com/8CEkDZv2Gk — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) November 27, 2021

SC Villa who beat Onduparaka 2-1 in their last outing are without midfielders Ronald Ssekiganda and Ali Bayo who are injured and they join suspended Oscar Mawa on the missing list for Petros Koukouras.

In the other games, Tooro United will be at home against UPDF while Busoga United will host Arua Hill at Njeru.

Other Friday Fixtures 3pm