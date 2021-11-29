FUFA Big League 2021-2022 | Match Day Three Results:

Nyamityobora 2-3 Luwero United

Luwero United Maroons 1-1 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Calvary 0-0 Blacks Power

Blacks Power MYDA 0-1 Kyetume

Luwero United recorded a crucial 3-2 victory on the road over Nyamityobora during a FUFA Big League duel at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara City on Sunday, 28th November 2021.

Christened as the “Kosovo Boys”, Luweero United needed a late-late strike from forward Joseph Justus “Mwenda” Nkabirwa to separate the two sides.

Arguably among Luwero United’s oldest loyal serving players, Nkabirwa’s goal at the death gave the visitors the valuable three points.

Luwero United’s Joseph Justus Nkabirwa

Henry Musisi and Victor Muganyizi had earlier scored the goals for Luwero United.

Nyamityobora’s two strikes arrived from Mubarak Kakooza and captain Clinton Kamugisha.

Earlier, Kamugisha had missed a penalty in the first half saved by Luwero United goalkeeper and skipper Farouk Yawe Ssebanja.

In other games played; two former Uganda Premier League entities Maroons and Ndejje University shared the spoils during a 1-all draw lake side Prisons stadium in Luzira, Kampala.

Fred Amaku gave the home side the lead a few minutes after the opening half hour mark.

Reagan Mpande then equalized with a well taken shot from the penalty kick four minutes later.

At the King George Memorial Stadium in Tororo, Mukono based Kyetume recorded a valuable away win (1-0) over Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

Ezra Kizito Kaye scored the all-important goal for David Mutono Katono’s coached side.

Calvary and Blacks Power played to a non-scoring stalemate at the Green Light Stadium in Arua city.

Meanwhile, the FUFA Big League resumes on Monday when Mbale based Kataka visit Proline at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo with match day three.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the top tier StarTimes Uganda Premier League.