Tuesday November 30, 2021

Arena of Visions, Ndejje 3pm

Following their statement win at Vipers over the weekend, four time champions URA turn swords against miserable Police who they host Ndejje on Tuesday.

The Tax Collectors were in nonsense mood as they saw off the Venoms to send a signal that they mean business and will hope to carry similar form against desperate Cops who sit bottom of the log.

Simeon Masaba is expected to stay in charge as Sam Timbe continues to sit out on sick leave and understands the importance of being consistent.

“The most important thing was to pick three points and good enough we kept a clean sheet which has been lacking in the previous games,” said Masaba.

“We shall build on that against a good Police side that is desperate to get off the mark.”

The games are coming thick and fast. Back in action tomorrow as we host the cops. #URAFC #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/wCOdiNZX9x — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) November 29, 2021

Steven Mukwala who was a handful for the Venoms on Saturday along with Cromwell Rwothomio will be vital for the URA side that holds a decent record against Police after 10 wins and just four defeats in the previous 18 meetings.

On the other hand, Police will hope Juma Balinya, Johnson Odong, Tonny Mawejje and Brian Muruli are in fine form on the day.

They earned their first point of the season on Friday against Mbarara City and will want to build on that following a very difficult start to the campaign.

