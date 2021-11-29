Tuesday November 30, 2021

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakissha 3pm

Revitalised Soltilo Bright Stars make a short trip from Kavumba to Wakissha to face hosts Wakiso Giants aiming to keep their unbeaten run against the Purple Sharks.

The previous four meetings have ended in three stalemates and one win for the visitors who go into the game on the back of a morale boosting win over Tooro United.

“The win against Tooro United gives us motivation to go for more points and improve our position on the log,” said Simon Mugerwa, Bright Stars interim coach.

“It’s a normal game like any other and we shall use the same effort as we have used in the previous and if we put away our chances, we shall win,” he added.

His counterpart Alex Gitta is aware of the need to immediately bounce back after his side fell at Express on Friday.

“What happened in our previous game against Express is now behind us.

“We set out to get all points in November but so far lost three but have a chance to get at least nine if we win tomorrow. The players’ attitudes are fine and we believe we can get three points against a tough side that is desperate for points as well.”

Wakiso Giants are currently 4th on the table with 12 points and a win could take them up to second while third from bottom Bright Stars can climb up to 9th.

