Masaza Cup 2021 | Masengere Group:

Monday, 29 th November:

Ssingo Vs Gomba – 12:00 PM

Kyadondo Vs Buluuli – 3:00 PM

*At FUFA Technical Center, Njeru – Buikwe District

There are two matches that remain in the Masengere group of the 2021 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Ssingo takes on Gomba during the early kick off at noon before Kyadondo will play Buluuli at 3 PM.

It is a complex situation with all the four teams in contention having chances of qualification for the quarter finals.

Besides Kabula who completed their matches on Saturday and left the centre on the subsequent day, all the other four teams (Ssingo, Gomba, Kyadondo and Buluuli) have realistic chances.

Kyadondo players celebrate a goal

The group was even made more complicated when the organizing committee docked Kyadondo of three points and goals apiece for fielding an ineligible player, Kibumba Kasirye, also known as Eddy Balotelli Edrisa.

The committee ruled that Kasirye was indeed a registered player for Blacks Power Football Club, an entity in the FUFA Big League, a division where no player in the Masaza Cup is supposed to have featured.

Initially, Kabula had lost 3-2 to Kyadondo on Saturday during a game that they twice recovered from a goal down.

“We have found enough evidence that Kibumba Kasirye was registered by Blacks Power FC and Kyadondo is punished by docking them three points and three goals. The player is also barred for featuring in the championship” Mpiima revealed.

Buluuli XI tthat beat Kabula 5-1 at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Decisive matches:

Officially, Masengere group winds down on Monday, 29th November 2021 with a double header.

Reigning and record champions Gomba open up with Ssingo at noon.

Gomba is currently second on the log with four points (zero goal difference) whilst Ssingo who have not yet won a game are on three points after three draws.

Gomba team

Victory for any of the two sides will see the respective side progress to the quarterfinals.

A draw will take Gomba on five points as Ssingo will remain on four points ahead of the second contest between Kyadondo and Buluuli.

Buluuli currently leads the standings on five points with Kyadondo having four points (minus one goal difference).

Gomba head coach Ibrahim Kirya asserts that they do what it takes to fight and work for maximum points to ensure qualification.

“The ball is purely in our own hands. We need to be composed and work hard for a win. Only a win assures us of a quarter final slot” Kirya revealed.

Ssingo will be without their head coach Emmy Immanuel Kisakye who starts a 3 man ban for verbal provocation towards referee Richard Kimbowa.

The second game on day will see Kyadondo and Buluuli lockhorns at 3 PM.

Buluuli head coach Peter Ssibo preaches hard work and calmness before the contest.

“I have encouraged my players to remain calm at all times and work hard for the maximum points. It will be a tense game” Ssibo noted.

His counterpart at Kyadondo Anthony Ssekitto used much of Sunday to counsel his players ahead of this contest.

“We have had to talk to the players and regain mental strength. What happened in the past is gone now” Ssekitto revealed.

Kyadondo’s Kenneth Kimera leads the standings for the sharp shooters with four goals.

Top Scorers (after six matches):

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 4 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 3 Goals

John Paul Ndembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals

Isaac Ssenyunja (Kyadondo) – 2 Goals

Farid Ibrahim Ssekyanzi (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Martin Sseguya (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Valentino Odoi (Kabula) – 2 Goals

Johnson Ssenyonga (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Daniel Nyanzi (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Brian Aniku (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Abasi Diaz Kyeyune (Gomba) – 1 Goal

Rashid Mutebi (Kabula) – 1 Goal

Abdul Malik (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Bright Adoa (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Lawrence Kakande (Buluuli) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Cyrus Mukalazi (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Fahad Nsuki (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Masud Dod Mele (Kabula) – 1 Goal

All Results so far:

Gomba 0-2 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buluuli 5-2 Kabula

Kabula Kyadondo 2-2 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-3 Gomba

Gomba Ssingo 2-2 Kabula

Kabula Gomba 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Buluuli 3-3 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 3-0 Kyadondo (Win awarded after boardroom decision)

Positions: