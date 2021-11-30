Central Region’s Black Pearls Rugby Club and Blue Whales Rugby Academy won the Tier 1 and Tier 2 women’s national sevens series titles respectively during the season grand finale event played on Sunday at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

Black Pearls Rugby Club

Blue Whales Rugby Academy

The two clubs, who have dominated sevens rugby in the region from the start of the season, showed their might when the other region’s best dared to challenge them. But the revelation of the tournament was the Nile Leopardess from Arua City in the West Nile region who had the cheerful support of their fans based in the capital Kampala.

Tier 1 Final Standings:

Black Pearls – 9 points Avengers – 7 points Mbale Eagles – 4 points Kitgum Queens – 5 points

Tier 2 Final Standings:

Blue Whales – 13 points Mbale Eagles 2 – 13 points Nile Leopardess – 10 points Spire Lions – 10 points Black Diamonds – 9 points Western Franchise – 5 points

Individual awards:

In Tier 2, Black Diamonds speedster Mary Nakato was top try scorer and the golden boot went to Blue Whales’ Isabella Ira. But it is Nile Leopardess’ Oliver Onyiru that won the MVP award.

Grace Auma (Black Pearls) and Christine Akello (Avengers) shared the top try scorer’s award in Tier 1 after tallying 5 tries each. Akello’s teammate Maimuna Nassozi won the golden boot while Auma’s Ritta Nadunga took home the MVP award.

Maimuna Nassozi Credit: John Batanudde

This sevens grand finale was the final event on the women’s national rugby calendar for this year. Early 2022 promises to be much busier than this with the national XV league locally and the Rugby World Cup and Commonwealth Games qualifiers.