StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 | Match Day 8

Busoga United 0-1 Arua Hill

Arua Hill Mbarara City 1-0 SC Villa

SC Villa Wakiso Giants 4-2 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Onduparaka 1-1 Express

Express Tooro United 2-4 UPDF

Arua Hill Sports Club registered a hard fought 1-0 away win over Busoga United on match day 8 of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Gangly forward Alfred Leku scored the all-important goal of the evening.

Leku’s goal arrived in the 62nd minute, a well tapped in strike past goalkeeper Michael Nantamu.

Arua Hill players celebrate their goal over Busoga United during the 1-0 win on the road (Credit: David Isabirye)

Anthony Mayanja shields the ball away from Alfred Leku (Credit: David Isabirye)

There were only two cautions in the game; one per side for Arua Hill’s Rashid Kawawa and Busoga United defender Derrick Basoga in the 84th and 88th minutes respectively.

Leku was named the pilsner man of the match, taking a plaque and cash (Shs. 100,000).

Alfred Leku with man of the match plaque (Credit: David Isabirye)

This was the third victory for Arua Hill in 7 matches which takes them to 8th on the log with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City edged Sports Club Villa 1-0 at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City.

Solomon Okwalinga’s 4th minute free-kick was the solitary strike in the game.

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso, the home side Wakiso Giants beat visiting Soltilo Bright Stars 4-2.

James Angu notched a brace for Soltilo Bright Stars.

Edward Satulo, Ivan Bogere, Sharif Kimbowa and Pius Kaggwa scored for Wakiso Giants who are now second the log with 15 points off 8 matches.

UPDF recorded a 4-2 win away at Tooro United in Fort Portal (Buhinga stadium).

There were four penalties in this match (two per side). The two penalties for the visiting side (UPDF) were scored by Ivan Ahimbisibwe. Their other goals came from Frank Yiga and Ambrose Kigozi.

Hussein Mwanje got the brace for Tooro United who have now lost 6 games of the 8 played thus far.

Meanwhile, match day 8 of the Uganda Premier League continues on Wednesday with two matches.

Vipers visit debutants Gaddafi at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city whilst BUL is away to table leaders KCCA at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Busoga United XI Vs Arua Hill (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

Busoga United XI: Michael Nantamu (G.K), Peter Onzima, Douglas Bithum, Derrick Basoga, Nicholas Mwere, Elvis Ngonde, Sunday Mulanda, Paul Ssekulima, Anthony Mayanja, Isaac Wagoina, Anwaru Ntege Mustafa

Subs: Andrew Ssekandi (G.K), Daniel Patrick Ekoyu, Laban Tibiita, Edrine Opaala Mukisa, Fredrick Ngalo, Rashid Mpaata, Shaka Ssozi

Head coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

Arua Hill XI Vs Busoga United (Credit: David Isabirye)

Arua Hill XI: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Geriga Atendele, Richard Matovu, Joseph Bright Vuni, Rashid Toha, Ibrahim Faizul, David Ndihabwe, Allan Mugalu, Sharif Ssaaka, Robert Eseru, Alfred Leku

Subs: Erick Kibowa (G.K), Rashid Muhamad, Rashid Kawawa, Junior Andama, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Ivan Eyam, Innocent Maduka

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Assistant coach: Sadick Sempigi

Referees with the team captains of Busoga United and Arua Hill prior to kick off (Credit: David Isabirye)

Match officials: